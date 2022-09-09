Editorial: Sale of Patterson estate a win for preservationists, neighbors

Preservationists won a key battle with the sale of the Patterson estate to a buyer who plans to keep the midtown property as a single residence rather than breaking it up and selling it off in parcels.

The estate, at the corner of 31st Street and Peoria Avenue, was sold for $13 million to Stonewood Estate LLC, which is representing a family who plans to restore it and use it as their private residence.

Ordinarily, the sale of a high-dollar home — even one as prominent as this one — would be one limited to real estate circles. But in this case, it represents more.

The estate, built in 1925 for oil tycoon Tom Loffland, was purchased by Bob and Cadijah Patterson in 1968. Bob Patterson, a former college and professional athlete, built a significant business empire and lived at his Brookside home until his death in 2018.

The Robert E. Patterson Trust and the Planning Design Group came up with a proposal in 2020 to transform the property into a mixed-use development that would include shopping, restaurants and housing.

The proposed project, dubbed Brookside 31, would have replaced a single-family mansion and the acreage on which it sat with the type of urban density that would have fit in well in places like downtown.

But the estate’s neighbors rose up against it, saying Brookside 31 would have been out of character with the surrounding neighborhood. They worried about increased traffic, a loss of urban woodlands and a skyline that would have risen up to eight stories — something far different from the tree-lined streets and tidy homes in the area.

The application to move forward with Brookside 31 was eventually withdrawn, due in part to residents’ opposition.

With the sale of the estate, neighbors don’t have to worry about that corner of their neighborhood turning into something so drastically different from the place they’ve come to know. It will also prevent a historic residence from being torn down.

We recognize that this story represents a glaring contrast to the overall housing situation in Tulsa. The city has an acute housing shortage, one in which financing for home buyers is more difficult to obtain and rents are soaring to levels that stretch many residents’ budgets to the limit. In that context, the celebration of the sale and preservation of a multimillion-dollar estate might sound tone-deaf to many.

But there is something to be cheered for listening to the wishes of a community when it comes to preserving the character of the place in which they put down roots. It’s also noteworthy that a piece of Tulsa’s history is not going to go the way of the wrecking ball.

The Patterson estate’s sale — and the backstory that comes with it — give us a reminder of the importance of weighing the impact of optional change on the people who will be affected the most.

