Editorial: Remembering the powerful legacy of Colin Powell

The nation lost a true giant on Monday with the passing of Colin Powell.

A military leader, diplomat and trailblazer, Powell died from complications caused by COVID-19. He was 84.

The son of Jamaican immigrants, Powell had few peers in his long life of public service. His calm and direct leadership style reassured the public during uneasy times. He became the first Black American to reach several of the nation's top posts.

He served two tours of duty during the Vietnam War and was wounded twice. As he rose through the ranks of the U.S. Army, President Ronald Reagan appointed him to the national security adviser’s post in 1987.

Powell became a four-star general, and President George H.W. Bush named named him as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

It’s there that most Americans got to know Powell, who became one of the main public faces of U.S. during efforts to oust Iraqi forces from Kuwait following Iraq’s 1990 invasion of its southern neighbor.