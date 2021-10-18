 Skip to main content
Editorial: Remembering the powerful legacy of Colin Powell
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell looks on as President Bush addresses State Department employees at the State Department in Washington. Powell, former Joint Chiefs chairman and secretary of state, has died from COVID-19 complications. In an announcement on social media Monday, the family said Powell had been fully vaccinated. He was 84.

The nation lost a true giant on Monday with the passing of Colin Powell.

A military leader, diplomat and trailblazer, Powell died from complications caused by COVID-19. He was 84.

The son of Jamaican immigrants, Powell had few peers in his long life of public service. His calm and direct leadership style reassured the public during uneasy times. He became the first Black American to reach several of the nation's top posts.  

He served two tours of duty during the Vietnam War and was wounded twice. As he rose through the ranks of the U.S. Army, President Ronald Reagan appointed him to the national security adviser’s post in 1987.

Powell became a four-star general, and President George H.W. Bush named named him as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

It’s there that most Americans got to know Powell, who became one of the main public faces of U.S. during efforts to oust Iraqi forces from Kuwait following Iraq’s 1990 invasion of its southern neighbor.

His clear communication kept Americans informed about the U.S. military efforts against Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein. The success of Operation Desert Storm – and the demonstration of America’s renewed military prowess – marked a departure from the stinging memories of Vietnam.

Americans got that message primarily from Powell. President George W. Bush appointed him as secretary of state in 2001.

Powell was the first Black American to serve as national security adviser, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and secretary of state.

In that role, Powell was initially skeptical of the reasons behind the 2003 invasion of Iraq. But, he took the White House's claim that Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction to the United Nations Security Counci. 

When that proved false, Powell admitted the mistake, lamenting it would stain his career. 

We believe the contrary. It shows great leadership and strong character to own up to mistakes. 

Powell was a major figure in Republican politics, serving under three GOP presidents and featured as a speaker at the 1996 Republican National Convention. But he broke with the party in 2008 to vote for Barack Obama, and this year he left the party after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

In his life outside public office, Powell wrote a best-selling book, served on the Council on Foreign Relations’ board of directors and was involved in numerous private-sector and philanthropic ventures.

He was twice awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Powell lived a life of public service and did it with a powerful combination of professional skill, humility and patriotism. We’d do well to remember what he gave this country and seek out more leaders like him.

Colin Powell, the first black U.S. secretary of state, has died of complications from COVID-19.
