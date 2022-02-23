Editorial: Redouble our efforts to teach civility; keep the post-game handshake

Incidents on basketball courts in three states have some wondering if post-game handshakes between teams and coaches should become a thing of the past.
But before scrapping the handshake line, it must be asked if we’re becoming prisoners of the moment.
The concern is understandable, based on a rash of post-game incidents.
On Thursday, players on the Oral Roberts University and North Dakota State University basketball teams engaged in a melee after their game ended. Head coaches on both teams were fined $5,000, while four players — two from each squad — were hit with half-game suspensions.
On Friday, players from Booker T. Washington and Owasso high schools engaged in a shoving match after their game ended.
And on Saturday, Juwan Howard, head coach of the University of Michigan basketball team, struck a Wisconsin assistant coach after a heated post-game confrontation on the court. Howard has been suspended for the remainder of Michigan’s regular season.
Understandably, coaches have concerns about putting their players in bad situations, particularly after hard-fought and at times emotional games. Contests like these can become physical, and trash talk abounds.
“I think it’s something that should be looked at,” Booker T. Washington coach Eli Brown III told the Tulsa World’s Bill Haisten. “I think there’s some merit to (the consideration of) not doing it anymore.”
While these concerns are genuine, now might be a good time to pause and reflect.
Plenty of games are played without these types of incidents, and have been for decades. Are we going to abandon a longtime tradition of sportsmanship over rare outbursts like these?
Along those lines, we need to ask another question: Do we allow post-game altercations to win the day over civility?
One of the chief benefits of sports is that they teach participants the values of discipline, playing hard, and doing so in a way that respects themselves, the game and their competitors.
In the midst of heated play, it can be challenging to come off those emotional highs — positive and negative — and get back to a place where a calm, respectful handshake is exchanged. It’s even harder against bitter rivals or when the stakes are high.
But this is what we need to teach in grade school, in high school and at the highest levels of collegiate play.
Good sportsmanship is the expression of civility in athletic competition. In turn, civility transfers to other areas of life. In too many places, the lack of civility has soured everything from high-stakes politics down to how people behave at the grocery store.
Maybe now is a good time to redouble our efforts to defend it and to make sure that in this society, civility is the expectation and not the exception.
Let our athletes play hard. But when the contest is done, let’s make sure they know that they’re expected to walk off the court with a show of respect toward others. That matters on the court and in life.
