Editorial: Redouble our efforts to teach civility; keep the post-game handshake

“I think it’s something that should be looked at,” Booker T. Washington coach Eli Brown III told the Tulsa World’s Bill Haisten. “I think there’s some merit to (the consideration of) not doing it anymore.”

While these concerns are genuine, now might be a good time to pause and reflect.

Plenty of games are played without these types of incidents, and have been for decades. Are we going to abandon a longtime tradition of sportsmanship over rare outbursts like these?

Along those lines, we need to ask another question: Do we allow post-game altercations to win the day over civility?

One of the chief benefits of sports is that they teach participants the values of discipline, playing hard, and doing so in a way that respects themselves, the game and their competitors.