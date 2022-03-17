Editorial: Recommendation of Muskogee VA hospital's closure should be reexamined

Oklahoma veterans, the state’s congressional delegation and Muskogee residents were greeted by a surprise earlier this week when the Department of Veterans Affairs released a recommendation that the Jack C. Montgomery Veterans Affairs Medical Center should be closed.

The VA is undergoing a systemwide reorganization, which is still in its early stages. Shuttering the Muskogee hospital was an unexpected and unwelcome announcement. A joint statement from U.S. Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford and U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin said as much.

“It’s appropriate for the VA to conduct reviews like this to ensure we continue to serve veterans in the best ways possible, but we are not convinced that the contents of this report accurately reflect the needs of veterans’ health care, especially mental health, in our state right now,” said a joint statement from the three lawmakers.

Plans for the Muskogee hospital had initially been tied to a new VA hospital set to open in downtown Tulsa. The Tulsa plan is for a $120 million renovation of an existing office building, to be turned into a 58-bed medical-surgical hospital.

In light of that, the Muskogee hospital would be transformed into an inpatient mental health and treatment center.

Inhofe, Lankford and Mullin worked diligently on the proposal, hoping to capitalize on the VA’s desires to centralize medical services in the Tulsa area while keeping other services in a traditionally underserved portion of the state.

They achieved that, at least in part, with the Tulsa hospital plans now moving forward. But the VA now wants to outsource inpatient mental health services instead of offering them in Muskogee.

The disappointment in the VA’s Muskogee closure recommendation is evident.

“The arrangement for the expansion of the facility in Tulsa assumed we would increase mental health and substance abuse for our veterans, not contract it as this proposal suggests,” their joint statement says.

We agree with these sentiments. While it’s understandable that the VA wants to offer its services as efficiently as possible, we wonder if the recommendation, if implemented, will create an unnecessary hardship for veterans living in rural eastern Oklahoma.

The good news is that the VA’s reorganization is in its early stages. The recommendation for the Muskogee hospital is subject to review by a Senate-approved commission that hasn’t been formed yet.

Also, the current VA secretary has ordered an update to market survey data that is used in developing reorganization recommendations.

That means there is still time to study this issue further and lobby for the Muskogee hospital.

We know our congressional delegation will be monitoring this situation as it develops. We hope the end result is a solution that best serves Oklahoma veterans and the communities in which they live.

