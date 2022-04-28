Editorial: Pryor industrial park a stunning success story for Oklahoma

One of the biggest business development success stories in Oklahoma is leading to the transformation of northeastern Oklahoma.

Pryor’s MidAmerica Industrial Park has become home to numerous large-scale projects, with billions of dollars of investment from companies representing anything from manufacturing to high tech.

The industrial park is the focus of attention for another manufacturer that could bring thousands of new jobs and billions more in investments.

Lawmakers approved and Gov. Kevin Stitt signed legislation to provide nearly $700 million in incentives in order to lure the company, thought to be Panasonic, which is looking for a U.S. site to build electric vehicle batteries.

But even without this development, the industrial park has been the landing spot of numerous, enviable projects.

In 2011, MAIP welcomed Google, which built a massive data center there. Since then, the tech giant has invested about $3 billion at the park and expanded its data center.

Another tech company, Northern Data AG, plans to build its North American headquarters at MAIP, bringing with it a $275 million investment and 150 jobs.

Electric vehicle maker Canoo has broken ground on its planned $482.6 million, 3 million-square-foot automobile factory, which is slated to bring 1,500 jobs to Mayes County.

These large projects have had a spin-off effect. With such a heavy influx of new jobs, developers are busily adding retail, housing and parks to the mix. The Cherokee Nation is spending $16 million on a child care center at MAIP. MidAmerica has spent more than $15 million on education and workplace training since 2017.

And now comes the possibility of MAIP’s biggest tenant yet. If recruitment efforts are successful, the officially unnamed manufacturer could spend up to $6 billion on a factory that would create 6,000 jobs making EV batteries.

These developments have not only boosted employment in the area, but enhanced opportunities for local businesses and increased land values for area schools. Pryor Public Schools has seen its valuation increase tenfold since 2009, helping it secure funding for district-wide improvements.

All this change brings some growing pains as area communities rush to keep up with the influx of new workers and their needs. But while some change can be uncomfortable, we see this as a worthwhile exchange for the opportunities that have arisen.

High-tech services and electric vehicle manufacturing are forward-looking industries that diversify the state’s economy and provide high-paying jobs. MAIP is on a roll right now, and northeastern Oklahoma stands to benefit in a major way.

