Editorial: Prosecutors, lawmakers need to act on Epic Charter School findings

While meeting with state lawmakers on Tuesday, State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd didn’t mince words about the ongoing investigation of Epic Charter Schools.
“I am shocked this hasn’t been prosecuted yet,” she said, calling what state investigators have found “the largest amount of reported abuse of taxpayer funds in the history of this state.”
She further concluded that the school was set up to squeeze profits from the state, calling it the “Enron of public education.”
The findings we know of thus far are a laundry list alleged wrongdoing: mixing public and private funds, nepotism, embezzlement and submitting false invoices, to mention a few.
The State Auditor and Inspector’s Office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation have been investigating Epic, at one point the state’s largest school system, for several years.
In 2020, auditors alleged that Epic’s founders, David Chaney and Ben Harris, split illegal profits of more than $10 million between 2013 and 2018. The two men deny wrongdoing.
Federal authorities, including the IRS, are also investigating.
The state is seeking $9.1 million back from Epic.
The Attorney General’s Office says it’s waiting for any findings from the state investigation. Given the seriousness of Byrd’s words, we hope to see the state promptly prosecute anyone found to have broken state laws.
On the legislative level, it’s time for lawmakers to act. During the last legislative session, a bill was written in response to the state multicounty grand jury’s findings concerning Epic.
The House passed House Bill 2966, but the Senate let it die without a hearing.
The Legislature has a duty to make sure public funds are properly and legally spent and to craft safeguards to ensure those goals. Lawmakers failed to carry out that charge.
Last session’s proposed reforms should be reintroduced, and as the investigation’s findings unfold further, new reforms designed to prevent further abuse should be enacted.
We sense a reluctance by some state leaders to pursue strong action regarding Epic because it might hurt the image of the school-choice movement.
The issues surrounding school choice deserve to be debated, but they are separate from what investigators have found at Epic Charter Schools.
The Epic saga shouldn’t automatically stain virtual and charter schools, but defense of school choice shouldn’t shield people and institutions that have abused state funds, broken laws and harmed the education of Oklahoma children.
Not acting on wrongdoing actually hurts the choice movement.
Prosecutors and lawmakers should know this: It’s past time for those responsible for this mess to be held accountable, and steps to ensure that it doesn’t happen again need to be taken now.