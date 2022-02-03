Editorial: Prosecutors, lawmakers need to act on Epic Charter School findings

Federal authorities, including the IRS, are also investigating.

The state is seeking $9.1 million back from Epic.

The Attorney General’s Office says it’s waiting for any findings from the state investigation. Given the seriousness of Byrd’s words, we hope to see the state promptly prosecute anyone found to have broken state laws.

On the legislative level, it’s time for lawmakers to act. During the last legislative session, a bill was written in response to the state multicounty grand jury’s findings concerning Epic.

The House passed House Bill 2966, but the Senate let it die without a hearing.

The Legislature has a duty to make sure public funds are properly and legally spent and to craft safeguards to ensure those goals. Lawmakers failed to carry out that charge.

Last session’s proposed reforms should be reintroduced, and as the investigation’s findings unfold further, new reforms designed to prevent further abuse should be enacted.

We sense a reluctance by some state leaders to pursue strong action regarding Epic because it might hurt the image of the school-choice movement.