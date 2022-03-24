Editorial: Proposal to trim court fees would help offenders rebuild lives after incarceration

Oklahoma lawmakers have shown they still have an appetite for criminal justice reform.

Senate Bill 1458, by state Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, would take another step toward easing the transition from incarceration to life outside prison walls. The bill proposes to remove a number of court fees assessed to offenders convicted of certain crimes.

These fees can amount to hundreds or even thousands of dollars. For those leaving prison, finding work can be a challenge, and many of the jobs they get cannot keep up with the long list of court fees with which they’re burdened.

The inability to pay these fees can sometimes land offenders back behind bars.

Officials say circumstances like these can lead some offenders to drop out of the workforce, avoid probation officers and return to crime to make ends meet.

This is the opposite of what we want. Offenders who have served their sentences don’t need added burdens that thwart the goal of rebuilding their lives.

There is a question of cost. Court fees help pay for programs administered by state agencies that are involved in Oklahoma’s criminal justice system.

The Attorney General’s Office, the Corrections Department, the Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control, the Health Department and the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services all receive some funding from these fees.

Thompson said these agencies will not be harmed by trimming court fees.

“We are not cutting state agencies,” Thompson said. “We are funding it. We are just going to take it off the backs of the people.”

The fees themselves represent a reaction to onerous tax laws. With 1992’s passage of State Question 640 – a law that forbids raising taxes without a supermajority vote of the Legislature or approval by voters – lawmakers in past years used fees to keep up with the rising costs of criminal justice.

That effectively transferred a portion of public safety costs from a wider tax base to a small group of people with a chronic inability to pay. SB 1458 reverses that trend.

The bill has passed the Senate and is now in the hands of the House of Representatives. It has the support of Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Too many offenders who want to move beyond the errors of their past and live productive lives face steep financial obstacles to that end, some of which are imposed by the state. Ending this cycle gives them a better chance.

SB 1458 is an example of lawmakers seeing a problem and finding a solution. It’s good governance. We urge House members to pass SB 1458 and send it to the governor’s desk for his signature.

