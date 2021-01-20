Editorial: President Joe Biden calls for unity in an inauguration filled with prayer, poetry, song, oratory ... and hope

He outlined briefly the many challenges facing the nation: COVID-19, a pandemic-damaged economy, racial injustice, global climate crisis and political extremism at home and abroad. The nation has no choice but to take on all those things, he said, and it will succeed, if it can move ahead united.

"The American story depends not on any one of us, not on some of us, but on all of us — on we, the people," he said.

Borrowing from Martin Luther King, Abraham Lincoln and the Bible, Biden called on friends and foes to come together in authentic humility that puts nation ahead of self-interest.

“We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue, rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal," he said. "We can do this if we open our souls instead of hardening our hearts. If we show a little tolerance and humility and if we're willing to stand in the other person's shoes.”

It was a day of decency, dignity and unity, and, in many ways, a sharp and welcome contrast to the past four years.

Moments after the words of Oklahoma’s Woody Guthrie rang through the National Mall, vowing, “This land is made for you and me,” Biden offered a pledge of national unity.