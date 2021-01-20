Editorial: President Joe Biden calls for unity in an inauguration filled with prayer, poetry, song, oratory ... and hope

"Unity is the path forward."
With those words, offered on his first day as the 46th president of the United States, President Joe Biden swore to rebuild a fractured nation.
Vice President Kamala Harris also was sworn into office. She is an important pathbreaker in many ways: the first woman, the first African American and the first Asian American to hold the vice president's seat.
The inauguration of a new president always combines solemn ceremony and political emotion in an atmosphere of prayer, poetry, song and oratory. Wednesday's inauguration was clearly designed to celebrate the diverse tapestry of American culture: A white man and an African American woman swearing to defend the Constitution, an audacious advocate for the rights of women and LGBTQ Americans offering the national anthem, a Hispanic woman singing "This Land is Your Land," a little-known Black woman reading an inspiring poem, an Oklahoma superstar singing "Amazing Grace."
With a pandemic still raging and the a terroristic U.S. Capitol riot still haunting the nation, the emotional potential of Wednesday's rite of renewal was sharpened, and Biden seemed to capture the nation's need for inspiration in his inaugural address.
He outlined briefly the many challenges facing the nation: COVID-19, a pandemic-damaged economy, racial injustice, global climate crisis and political extremism at home and abroad. The nation has no choice but to take on all those things, he said, and it will succeed, if it can move ahead united.
"The American story depends not on any one of us, not on some of us, but on all of us — on we, the people," he said.
Borrowing from Martin Luther King, Abraham Lincoln and the Bible, Biden called on friends and foes to come together in authentic humility that puts nation ahead of self-interest.
“We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue, rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal," he said. "We can do this if we open our souls instead of hardening our hearts. If we show a little tolerance and humility and if we're willing to stand in the other person's shoes.”
It was a day of decency, dignity and unity, and, in many ways, a sharp and welcome contrast to the past four years.
Moments after the words of Oklahoma’s Woody Guthrie rang through the National Mall, vowing, “This land is made for you and me,” Biden offered a pledge of national unity.
"I will be a president for all Americans," Biden said, pausing and reemphasizing "all Americans.
"And I promise you, I will fight as hard for those who did not support me as for those who did.”
Time will tell if Biden can fulfill the promises of his first day as president. All Americans should wish him nothing but success, our future happiness, prosperity and success are dependent on it.
Whatever may come, we know Biden is right in these things: The nation is stronger than a terrorist mob, more resilient than a virus, more lasting than any one election.
