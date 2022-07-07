Editorial: Precautions needed as COVID-19 cases surging once again

As much as we would like to believe that the COVID-19 pandemic is behind us, it’s not.

Active COVID-19 cases are up 250% in Oklahoma since schools went on summer break. Hospitalizations are rising. New mutations of the omicron variant are spreading quickly in Oklahoma and across the country.

According to State Health Department data, weekly reports of new cases have been steadily rising since April. By late June, Oklahoma was reporting more than 6,300 cases per week. More than 15,000 Oklahomans have died from the disease since it first appeared here in early 2020; across the nation, the grim tally is over a million.

Part of the reason for the virus’s spread is because of how contagious omicron is. But another reason is related to our behaviors.

Saint Francis Hospital CEO Cliff Robertson noted that for many people, the urge to return to pre-pandemic norms has left us with our guard down.

“Because society has basically returned back to what looks and feels much more like what was normal pre-COVID, that just puts us all at risk for transmission,” he said recently.

More travel and fewer precautions are increasing the likelihood of Oklahomans making contact with others who may be infected. As a result, more people are being sickened and hospitalized this summer.

Our concern is that we are not too far from the fall and winter months, when past COVID-19 surges have been the most severe. What we’re witnessing now is a preview of what could come in the months ahead.

A worst-case scenario would see the state’s hospitals swamped once again with critically ill patients. It’s a nightmare we’ve seen before, where health worker burnout strains hospitals to the breaking point and patients with other health care needs are turned away for a lack of bed space as well as doctors and nurses to treat them.

We are also hearing more stories about the debilitating effects of long-COVID, where patients experience ongoing health problems long after the infection has subsided.

Prevention is the best medicine here. We need to pay attention to this growing problem and choose wisely when it comes to the places we go. As health authorities have said, avoiding large, indoor gatherings, wearing masks and being vaccinated remain the most effective tools we have in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Vaccinations in particular help prevent infection, hospitalization and death. We’d urge Oklahomans who are not vaccinated to do so, and for those who have, check to see if you are due for a booster. Children as young as 6 months old are now eligible for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

These measures can protect you, as well as those around you. Let’s not repeat the sorrows of the previous two years of this pandemic.