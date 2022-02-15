Editorial: Plans for BOK Tower food hall an encouraging sign for downtown Tulsa

Lacking that, many businesses scaled back or closed entirely — a huge blow to the progress downtown has made.

But there are some fundamentals that are still in downtown’s favor, and for the BOk Tower in particular. Apartment life in downtown is still popular, and new projects are either opening or are in the planning stages. The growing number of people living downtown is a built-in source of potential customers.

And while some downtown office buildings have fewer tenants now than they did before the pandemic, employers at the BOk Tower have maintained sizable on-site workforces.

For these reasons, the viability of the plaza’s food hall seems strong. The fact that it will be open to the public makes it more so.

Starting any new venture carries risk, and doing it in the current business environment presents an additional set of headwinds. Forging ahead is the type of guts we’re glad to see from Tulsa’s business community.