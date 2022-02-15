Editorial: Plans for BOK Tower food hall an encouraging sign for downtown Tulsa

At a time when some might be hesitant to invest in downtown Tulsa, property managers at the Bank of Oklahoma Tower and a group of local entrepreneurs are willing to do just that.
To go along with a renovation of the BOk Tower’s plaza level, the iconic skyscraper will soon be home to a QuikTrip and five restaurants in a soon-to-open food hall that will be open to the public. We are excited to see this development for a number of reasons.
Downtown Tulsa has been going through a lengthy revival dating back to the late 2000s.
The BOK Center arena, ONEOK Field, the transformation of north downtown into the Tulsa Arts District and many other projects have brought new businesses, apartments, hotels, museums and more to a part of the city that had been, for decades, on the wane.
The COVID-19 pandemic put the brakes on much of that progress. Many companies transitioned to remote work, emptying the heart of the city of the workers that helped give downtown businesses a steady customer base.
Lacking that, many businesses scaled back or closed entirely — a huge blow to the progress downtown has made.
But there are some fundamentals that are still in downtown’s favor, and for the BOk Tower in particular. Apartment life in downtown is still popular, and new projects are either opening or are in the planning stages. The growing number of people living downtown is a built-in source of potential customers.
And while some downtown office buildings have fewer tenants now than they did before the pandemic, employers at the BOk Tower have maintained sizable on-site workforces.
For these reasons, the viability of the plaza’s food hall seems strong. The fact that it will be open to the public makes it more so.
Starting any new venture carries risk, and doing it in the current business environment presents an additional set of headwinds. Forging ahead is the type of guts we’re glad to see from Tulsa’s business community.
There is also the potential bonus of bringing back the positive energy and memories from the not-too-distant past. The BOk Tower, formerly known as the Williams Center, was once home to a skating rink and shopping center known as the Forum.
The Forum opened in 1978 and became a popular destination for people wanting to enjoy the rink. Retail businesses, restaurants and more were part of that enterprise.
The challenges of maintaining the Forum in what was then a difficult downtown business environment led to its eventual closure. The last vestiges of it — two eateries in a food court — closed in 1997.
The prospect of reviving what was great about the Forum in the heart of downtown Tulsa is further cause to support what is happening at the BOk Tower now. We applaud those who are diving into this venture and hope to see more entrepreneurs follow that lead.
