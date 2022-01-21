Editorial: Plan for new homeless shelter a positive step

The new shelter will accommodate people who have pets, “a huge need in our community,” said Becky Gligo, executive director of Housing Solutions, one of the agencies working to open the shelter.

People will be allowed to stay there during the day so they can shelter in place rather than brave the elements during daytime hours. Importantly, the facility will be designed to prevent some of the troubles that plagued shelter efforts at the Wyndham Hotel last year. Guests will stay in congregant settings — pods of 12 to 20 beds each — rather than in individual rooms.

This, plus around-the-clock security, hopefully will mitigate some of the troubles — including criminal activity — that occurred at the former Wyndham Hotel when it was used as a temporary shelter for people experiencing homelessness.

Opening a shelter in an area that is already home to several other social service agencies is an added plus as the city and local nonprofits work to find more permanent housing for homeless clients. Gligo noted that if enough funding is secured, the shelter may be able to remain open longer than the currently planned three months.