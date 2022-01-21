Editorial: Plan for new homeless shelter a positive step

In its continuing struggle to combat homelessness, the city’s recent efforts to open a new low-barrier shelter looks promising.
The Tulsa City Council approved spending $392,500 to open the shelter at the old Avalon Correctional Services building at 302 W. Archer St. “Low-barrier” shelters refer to those that modify requirements for people whose situations would otherwise prevent them from entering.
The shelter’s opening, expected by Feb. 1, comes nearly a year after a severe cold snap sent city officials and local nonprofits scrambling to find safe places for people experiencing homelessness to stay.
With several weeks of colder weather expected, the new shelter’s opening comes at a good time. The facility will have space for about 300 people, though it’s hoped that it will house about 100 people at any given time.
The shelter will help ease crowding at other facilities that are operating at decreased capacities because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers are taking steps to accommodate the realities faced by homeless individuals, as well as lessons learned from last year’s “hotel to housing” effort.
The new shelter will accommodate people who have pets, “a huge need in our community,” said Becky Gligo, executive director of Housing Solutions, one of the agencies working to open the shelter.
People will be allowed to stay there during the day so they can shelter in place rather than brave the elements during daytime hours. Importantly, the facility will be designed to prevent some of the troubles that plagued shelter efforts at the Wyndham Hotel last year. Guests will stay in congregant settings — pods of 12 to 20 beds each — rather than in individual rooms.
This, plus around-the-clock security, hopefully will mitigate some of the troubles — including criminal activity — that occurred at the former Wyndham Hotel when it was used as a temporary shelter for people experiencing homelessness.
Opening a shelter in an area that is already home to several other social service agencies is an added plus as the city and local nonprofits work to find more permanent housing for homeless clients. Gligo noted that if enough funding is secured, the shelter may be able to remain open longer than the currently planned three months.
Homelessness is one of the city’s most pressing issues, and we appreciate the efforts to tackle an evolving problem with innovative solutions.