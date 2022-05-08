Editorial: Partnership between OSU, Arizona could bear fruit in solving opioid crisis

The opioid epidemic continues to plague Oklahoma and the nation, but a partnership between Oklahoma State University and the University of Arizona could yield promising results for solving this crisis.

Researchers with the Tulsa-based OSU National Center for Wellness & Recovery are working with colleagues in Arizona to accelerate development of alternatives to opioids for managing chronic pain and drugs for treating opioid overdoses. If successful, this could be a big step toward cutting off the opioid epidemic at its roots.

Opioids are effective painkillers often prescribed to patients recovering from surgery and otherwise treating chronic pain. The downside is that these drugs are highly addictive, creating an underground market that gives users a powerful high and, too often, debilitating after effects.

Opioid overdoses often cause respiratory distress, sometimes fatal. What’s more, a powerful version of opioids – fentanyl – has become a highly sought-after drug for addicts.

Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more powerful than the more commonly used drug morphine, and drug dealers have been known to mix it with other illicit substances, such as cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.

In Oklahoma, opioid overdose deaths have been climbing, going up 17% between 2019 and 2020, according to the National Center for Health Statistics. Some 762 Oklahomans died from opioid overdoses in 2020.

Nationally, opioid overdose deaths neared 92,000 that year.

Researchers are hoping to combat this by making drugs that treat chronic pain, but do so in a way that prevents addiction and substance abuse in patients.

The OSU center is armed with two components critical to this research. First is some of the $200 million that was part of the state’s settlement with Purdue Pharma, an opioid manufacturer that Oklahoma sued for its role in fueling the opioid epidemic.

Second is access to substantial research compiled by Purdue on neural mechanisms associated with chronic pain and addiction.

Scientists say access to this information is giving researchers a head start on developing new drugs that can treat pain and help people who suffer from overdoses. The hope is that they can offer drugs that are more potent and longer lasting in terms of treating overdoses than current remedies offer.

As these and other drugs are developed, there is a real chance of tackling a crisis that has stubbornly gripped too many Americans.

We’re pleased to see that the settlement Oklahoma negotiated with Purdue may soon bear fruit. Too many people have suffered from opioid addiction, as have their families.

Should this partnership prove successful, we can take pride that a solution to the opioid crisis was found, in part, right here in Tulsa.

