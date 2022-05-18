Editorial: Our terrible milestone of 1 million COVID-19 deaths has been reached

It was a milestone no one wanted, and yet here it is: 1 million U.S. deaths from COVID-19.

The country officially surpassed this mark this week, more than 2½ years after the virus landed on U.S. shores.

Early in the pandemic, concerns about the virus were raised, and criticisms about the government’s initial preparations were voiced. In other circles, the seriousness of COVID-19 was downplayed.

Once vaccines for the virus became available, the U.S. saw a steep drop in cases and deaths, but, again, social and political considerations slowed vaccine buy-in nationally.

Today, we know much of the costs of the pandemic and the disputes about its seriousness and cures.

One million deaths exceed those killed in World War II and the Civil War combined. It’s the worst infectious disease outbreak the nation has seen in a century, and it’s still going.

Three out of four U.S. COVID-19 deaths were of people 65 and older. Black, Hispanic and Native Americans were about twice as likely to die from the virus as their white counterparts.

For Oklahoma, our losses have likewise been steep. More than 16,000 Oklahomans have died from COVID-19. With 403 deaths per 100,000 people, Oklahoma’s COVID-19 death rate is the second-highest in the U.S. Only Mississippi was worse.

What’s more, many of these deaths were preventable. Vaccines are key in preventing hospitalizations and death, but too many people refused them. Unvaccinated people were 10 times more at risk of dying from COVID-19 than those who were vaccinated, a fact that was displayed tragically through 2021 and into this year.

According to a Brown University study, 5,833 Oklahoma lives could have been saved had all adults been vaccinated. That represents a rate that is fifth-worst in the nation. Nationally, the Brown study estimates that nearly 319,000 Americans needlessly perished from the virus.

Health authorities say that unless we see an uptick in vaccinations and booster shots, next fall and winter could see another major surge in infections and deaths. The White House is seeking $22.5 billion to develop and distribute the next generation of vaccines and boosters designed to fight newer variants.

Funding has not yet been approved, and scientists worry that time to confront the next wave is running short. Congress needs to approve this funding as soon as possible.

As for the public, the challenge is to keep our guard up. Most people are weary of the pandemic and wish to see life return to normal. Unfortunately, we are not there yet. It’s important for people to get vaccinated, and if that’s been done, schedule a booster.

These actions, plus following health guidelines on mask use and other measures, will blunt the next surge and hopefully get us closer to the end of the pandemic. But it only works if our elected officials stay on top of it and if individuals remain vigilant not only for themselves but for those around them.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.