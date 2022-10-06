Editorial: Osage Nation is right: We need to repeal HB 1775

Oklahoma’s House Bill 1775 is weathering considerable criticism these days, and for good reason.

The law, which was passed in 2021, forbids public school instruction that would claim that one race or gender is inherently superior to another or that anyone is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive. The law also forbids lesson plans or training that would make anyone “feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race or sex …”

It’s widely seen as a measure to oppose “critical race theory,” a longtime subject of study in American law schools examining institutional racism and how that affects minority communities. In recent years, public schools have been accused of teaching critical race theory, though there is no evidence that that’s happened in Oklahoma public schools.

We agree that people shouldn’t be thought of as superior or inferior based on their race or gender. Our criticism of the law is that it’s too vague and has, in practice, been used to punish school districts and teachers that don’t hew to the state’s prevailing political winds.

HB 1775 is being contested in federal court. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of individual students and teachers in three Oklahoma City-area school districts, plus other interested parties, claims that the law violates the First and Fourteenth amendments of the Constitution; is overbroad and unconstitutionally vague; and is racially discriminatory.

Also coming out against the law is the Osage Nation Congress, which voted unanimously last week to call for HB 1775’s repeal.

Enforcement of the law has been problematic. The Tulsa and Mustang school districts had their accreditation downgraded by the state school board due to alleged violations. In Tulsa’s case, the action came despite a clear lack of evidence that a violation occurred.

Such heavy-handed and selective enforcement has had a chilling effect on schools. In Dewey schools, which includes parts of Osage County, a high school teacher decided against using the book “Killers of the Flower Moon” to teach students about the Osage Reign of Terror, a years-long tragedy in which Osage tribal members were murdered for their oil wealth. She cited a fear of violating HB 1775 as the reason.

It’s important to note that the Osage Reign of Terror is a part of U.S. and Oklahoma history. These events happened, just like other tragedies such as the Tulsa Race Massacre, slavery and the Trail of Tears. Specific groups of people have been targeted for persecution based on their race. That is not theory; that is fact. It’s a part of our history that should be taught without fear of punishment by the state.

Learning our history is, at times, uncomfortable business. But that’s no reason to shy away from it. Furthermore, we shouldn’t have a law on the books that gives people a back door method to whitewash our past.

It’s unclear what the lawsuit against HB 1775 will bring, but the Oklahoma Legislature could make that lawsuit moot and do the right thing by listening to the Osage Nation Congress — and many others — and repealing it.