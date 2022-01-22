Editorial: Omicron is not to be taken lightly as COVID-19 roars through Oklahoma

Skyrocketing cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 — and the ensuing ripple effect — should be a warning to Oklahomans that extra vigilance is needed now.

From the start of the pandemic, we’ve seen this highly infectious disease infect millions and kill hundreds of thousands across the U.S. In Oklahoma, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates our death toll at nearly 13,000 people.

The omicron variant hit the U.S. just as we were coming off a particularly nasty strain over the summer. Reports on omicron told us that it was much more contagious than previous variants but less likely to cause serious illness or death.

It’s become clear that many people focused on omicron being likely less dangerous. Such confused messaging didn’t emphasize omicron’s major challenges enough.

Prior to omicron, daily infections in Oklahoma reached record peaks of more than 4,000 new cases per day. With omicron, those numbers have spiked to more than 13,000. The fear was that while the percentage of serious reactions to omicron might not be as high as other variants, the sheer volume of infections would overrun the state.