Editorial: Omicron is not to be taken lightly as COVID-19 roars through Oklahoma

Skyrocketing cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 — and the ensuing ripple effect — should be a warning to Oklahomans that extra vigilance is needed now.
From the start of the pandemic, we’ve seen this highly infectious disease infect millions and kill hundreds of thousands across the U.S. In Oklahoma, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates our death toll at nearly 13,000 people.
The omicron variant hit the U.S. just as we were coming off a particularly nasty strain over the summer. Reports on omicron told us that it was much more contagious than previous variants but less likely to cause serious illness or death.
It’s become clear that many people focused on omicron being likely less dangerous. Such confused messaging didn’t emphasize omicron’s major challenges enough.
Prior to omicron, daily infections in Oklahoma reached record peaks of more than 4,000 new cases per day. With omicron, those numbers have spiked to more than 13,000. The fear was that while the percentage of serious reactions to omicron might not be as high as other variants, the sheer volume of infections would overrun the state.
Those fears have been realized. Last week, four Oklahoma City hospital systems reportedly had no intensive care beds available. Not one.
Similarly dire circumstances may be coming to the Tulsa area. Oklahoma City patients are filling hallways and closets because rooms are occupied. Supplies are running short.
In rural areas, hospitals are just as swamped. In one rural facility, a patient needing treatment for kidney failure died because an open bed in Oklahoma and surrounding states could not be found.
Omicron is pummeling schools, as well. Over the past two weeks, a steady stream of schools have reverted to distance learning because too many teachers and staff became sick with COVID. There are not enough people to keep the doors open.
Employers across the state have suffered similar problems, with soaring illness-related absences due to COVID.
As of now, health officials say Oklahoma has not yet reached its peak, even though confirmed infections were up a staggering 728% last week compared to a month ago.
This is no time to be cavalier about the disease; do not try to get the disease to “get it over with.” Instead, we’d urge Oklahomans to avoid crowds, wear masks where spread is likely, and get vaccinated. Vaccination remains the best defense against serious illness, hospitalization and death, and booster shots reduce the risk of omicron infection by 25 times.
Lastly, we would call on state and local leaders to take a more serious approach to pandemic mitigation and dispense with measures that either cater to those who downplay the pandemic or only give the appearance of combating its effects.
A successful pandemic strategy will help rescue our overburdened health care system, keep our schools open and allow our economy to grow. But if we don’t take it seriously, all of these areas will flounder and more Oklahomans will needlessly face the burdens of hospitalization and death.