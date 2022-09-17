Editorial: Oklahoma must find ways to boost workforce participation

Oklahoma has more people working now than ever before, and the state’s unemployment rate remains at or near historically low levels.

That sounds like good news, but looking behind those numbers tells another story. We don’t have enough people in the workforce.

Anecdotally, employers are saying they have job openings they cannot fill. A number of other statistics shows why.

The state’s labor force participation rate is just 60.8%, 35th lowest in the country. That’s down from 65.5% in 1986 and far lower than the 64.2% recorded in 2009.

The reasons vary, and many of them are caused by the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A number of workers who were once part of the labor force suffer from the effects of long-COVID, a condition in which lingering symptoms of the disease persist for months.

Nearly half a million Oklahomans are experiencing long-COVID, just shy of 40% of those who contracted the disease. As much as 15% of unfilled jobs can be attributed to the effects of long-COVID.

A growing scarcity of child care is keeping many parents from working. Child care costs are also rising, meaning those who are willing to work cannot afford to take a job and place their children in child care.

Remote work options are growing, but again, a section of the population is being left behind. Broadband access is limited in some parts of the state, which keeps those remote work jobs out of reach. Oklahoma ranks 43rd nationally in broadband access, with just 48% of rural households having broadband connectivity.

A growing number of retirees, plus those otherwise disabled, also keep some people from filling jobs.

This isn’t an irreversible slide. To our north, Kansas has a workplace participation rate of 66.4%. Demographically speaking, Kansas isn’t that much different from Oklahoma. If Kansas can achieve this, so can we, and we could stand to learn from what Kansas is doing right.

The passage of House Bill 3363, the Oklahoma Broadband Expansion Act, should help. The bill will leverage federal money to offer broadband access to 95% of the state by 2028.

The state is also working on a pilot program to train people for remote work.

Oklahoma must also continue to pursue criminal justice reform. The state has one of the highest incarceration rates in the nation, depleting the number of people who could be filling jobs now if they weren’t behind bars. Diversion programs and alternative sentencing can keep potential wage-earners in play.

The state must redouble its efforts to improve the health of its people. Oklahoma’s sky-high rankings in lung and heart disease need to be addressed, as many chronically ill people cannot work.

Finally, we must invest in schools. Public education, CareerTech and higher education need more resources so employers can be assured of a talent pool that is available to meet their needs.

These are big tasks, but they need to be done. Our economy cannot compete unless a greater share of us is ready to meet the challenges of the modern workplace.