Editorial: Oklahoma making progress on regulating medical marijuana

When Oklahoma voters approved legalizing medical marijuana in 2018, some in the state feared that Oklahoma would become a free-for-all for those wanting to take advantage of the law.

In many ways, their fears were realized as the state became home to thousands of legal distributors and a target for criminal elements who wanted to expand their hold on the drug trade.

But state officials have worked hard to beef up regulation of the drug, and those efforts are starting to pay off.

In less than a year, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority has doubled its staff to 200 people. More inspectors means a closer eye on those who might be tempted to operate illegally while keeping the playing field level for those choosing to abide by the rules.

The state also has implemented a seed-to-sale program, which is helping regulators track individual plants. This is another tool to clamp down on illegal activity while monitoring marijuana production.

These efforts are important not only to legal growers and distributors, but to the voters of the state. Oklahoma voters spoke clearly when they approved legalizing medical marijuana, and they put their trust in lawmakers and regulators to make the system work.

Admittedly, it got off to a bumpy start. Loose regulations in the early days led to a proliferation of licensed growers – more than 8,000 at one point. A flood of marijuana products provided more of the drug than what could legally be consumed, and prices nosedived.

These developments were bad for business and made the state vulnerable to abuse.

“When I came into this job, a lot of people were angry because we had not done our job,” said OMMA Executive Director Adria Berry. “I know there is a lot to clean up. It’s going to take some time. But we’re absolutely doing it.”

Having a stronger regulatory presence has helped, and more reforms could be on the way. Lawmakers are considering making the OMMA a stand-alone agency. Another proposal would implement fee increases, particularly for large grow operations. Prepackaging for retail sales is one more idea being studied.

Oklahoma is among a high number of states with some form of legalized marijuana, and in joining that group it has had to learn the hard lessons of this new and complex industry. Experts predicted bumps in the road, and there have been many.

But it is encouraging that state officials are learning as they go. There are other challenges yet to be met, and likely more of which we are unaware.

But we are encouraged by how the state has worked toward creating a workable regulatory environment that protects the state’s business and public safety interests while adhering to the spirit of a popularly passed law.

