Editorial: Oklahoma Broadband Expansion Act deserves support

Oklahoma lawmakers are considering a bill that could dramatically improve internet service for large swaths of the state that have long been underserved.

House Bill 3363, the Oklahoma Broadband Expansion Act, would use federal funds available now to expand broadband service to rural Oklahoma. The goal of the plan is to offer broadband for 95% of the state by 2028.

The bill would establish a state broadband office led by an executive director and a nine-member board. The office would oversee distribution of federal funds — available through the American Rescue Plan Act — for this purpose.

This would be a major step in terms of the state’s economic development and education efforts.

Much of rural Oklahoma lags behind the state’s urban centers in broadband access. State Rep. Danny Williams, R-Seminole, wrote in the Shawnee News-Star this week that Oklahoma ranks 43rd nationally in broadband access. Just 48% of rural households have broadband connectivity.

This doesn’t just affect business. A lack of broadband access hit rural households particularly hard during the pandemic, when many schools went into distance learning. Homes without decent internet connectivity faced added challenges for school-age children.

In an increasingly technological and competitive world, we can’t afford to leave so many people behind.

“With all the funds now available for broadband expansion, a dedicated office is needed to maximize their benefit for all Oklahomans,” said House Speaker Charles McCall, author of the legislation.

“House Republicans support broadband expansion because it is critical infrastructure that creates jobs and is as essential as phones or roads to modern life.”

The proposal is written to be budget-friendly. Fees will cover the new office’s budget, thus avoiding a dip into the state’s general fund, according to language in the bill. Once the 95% connectivity goal is achieved, the broadband office would disband.

HB 3363 is a good example of leveraging federal resources to meet a need here at home. Once congressional debate over ARPA faded, state leaders chose to move past partisan concerns and get to work on concrete issues that affect hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans.

By attaching a specific goal and a sunset provision, HB 3363 adds a layer of accountability. Instead of permanently enlarging state government with nebulous aims, the measure would set up a goal-oriented framework that can be dissolved once the task is completed.

HB 3363 is a bill that should get widespread and bipartisan support. Lifting rural Oklahoma’s economic prospects will in turn improve the entire state’s outlook.

We’d recommend passing HB 3363 and signing it into law.

