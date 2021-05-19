Editorial: Oklahoma Attorney General arranges refund for state's $2.6 million hydroxychloroquine purchase

We were pleased and a bit surprised when we learned that the state has struck a deal to return the state’s accidental stockpile of hydroxychloroquine for a refund.

During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state purchased $2.6 million worth of the drug, which is used to treat lupus, malaria and arthritis from FFF Enterprises, a private pharmaceutical wholesaler based in California.

At the time, there was some preliminary evidence hydroxychloroquine might be a treatment for the deadly virus. President Donald Trump had publicly touted the drug’s potential, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had granted an emergency use authorization for its use with certain hospitalized patients.

Oklahoma and other states rushed to stockpile the drug, which later proved to be no benefit for decreasing the likelihood of death or speeding recovery. The FDA revoked the use authorization, and the state health department asked Attorney General Mike Hunter to help deal with an embarrassing and expensive problem.

Last week, Hunter announced a deal with FFF Enterprises, which will take back medicine that has been properly stored, maintained and is in good condition.

The refund will be made in five installments.