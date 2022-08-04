Editorial: OHP removal of language warning of pursuit risks the wrong move

Deeper digging into the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s high-speed pursuit policies has revealed that the agency is downplaying the risks of maneuvers designed to bring fleeing vehicles to a stop.

In an ongoing, yearslong investigation by reporter Corey Jones, it was shown that the OHP removed language in its pursuit policy that warns of the risks of high-speed tactical vehicle interventions — maneuvers in which a pursuing vehicle runs into a fleeing vehicle in a way that the fleeing driver loses control and is stopped.

The language deleted from the policy states this: “As speeds increase, the outcome of the maneuver becomes less predictive, and the chance of serious damage or injury increases as well.”

The reason given for cutting this passage was that it was a “declaratory statement that was unnecessary.”

Some at OHP might think the inherent conditions within high-speed chases don’t need elaboration. We disagree.

Instead, there is good cause to make sure troopers are reminded frequently about the risks that come with high-speed TVIs — and to put it in writing.

Oklahoma has one of the highest death rates in the country where high-speed chases are involved. Our rate is nearly twice that of the nation.

Those figures take in all high-speed pursuits, including those initiated by OHP. Among the incidents involving OHP, 15 pursuits over a five-year span dating back to 2016 led to the deaths of 18 people. Eight who were killed were not the eluding drivers, and five were motorists not involved in the pursuit that led to their deaths.

There were four deaths and two serious injuries involving TVIs in the 12-month span immediately following the removal of language about the risks of high-speed maneuvers in February 2020.

What’s more is that the violations that precipitated the three pursuits in question were relatively minor infractions — speeding, driving a stolen vehicle, and driving a vehicle with a stolen license plate.

Two of these pursuits were in excess of 100 mph. One reached 109 mph before ending in a fatal crash.

It should be noted that many states have enacted restrictions on when a TVI can be used, and none of those states allow the maneuver at anywhere near the speeds reached in the three pursuits mentioned here.

Additionally, OHP doesn’t practice doing TVIs at speeds over 45 mph. We can understand why, given the risks involved.

That should inform the agency’s pursuit policy. If it’s too dangerous to practice at lower speeds, the risks at high speeds should be taken into greater consideration.

Instead, the agency seems content to stick with existing policies, even to the point of eliminating language that might give its troopers a reminder of the dangers these tactics can involve.

We’d encourage OHP to review its policies, follow best practices from other states and develop a culture among troopers to avoid needless deaths. Overall public safety needs to be considered — including for other motorists, the fleeing motorists and the troopers themselves.

