Editorial: Now is a good time for state to sit down with tribes concerning McGirt

With the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that its landmark McGirt decision will stand, the state of Oklahoma has been given an important opportunity for a reset with Oklahoma’s tribes.
In its ruling last week, the court refused to overturn its 2020 decision that the Muscogee Nation’s reservation was disestablished by Congress. The court also said it would consider whether to allow the state to prosecute non-Indians who commit crimes against tribal members in Indian Country.
The decision was initially limited to the Muscogee Nation has since expanded to include the Cherokee, Choctaw, Chickasaw, Seminole and Quapaw tribal reservations. A request to extend to the Osage Nation is pending.
The court’s initial ruling stated that state courts do not have jurisdiction to try cases inside tribal reservations that involved a member of a federally recognized crime. This led to a slew of state cases being dismissed and re-filed in federal and tribal courts.
The transition into this new legal reality has been rocky at times. Prosecutors, some municipal leaders – including Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum – and Gov. Kevin Stitt have sought to have the ruling reversed. The tribes see the ruling as an affirmation of the sovereignty guaranteed by treaties.
Rhetoric has been sharp. Stitt and others sharing his view on McGirt have warned of crimes going unpunished and diminished state authority over the eastern half of the state.
The reality shows something different. To date, 235 of approximately 25,000 state inmates have been released because of McGirt. Of those released, 71% have been charged in federal or tribal courts. Of those not charged, more than half were serving sentences for nonviolent drug offenses.
Two high-profile cases – those of former Tulsa police officer Shannon Kepler and Jimcy McGirt (the convicted sex offender and namesake of the Supreme Court’s ruling) – ended with convictions and prison sentences upon retrial in federal court.
There are unresolved problems. Some of the inmates released were not charged because either the statute of limitations on their crimes had expired, or there were no laws on the books that could be used in tribal courts.
However, communication between the tribes and local authorities illuminates a way forward.
Tribes are working on filling in the gaps for crimes not covered under tribal law. Federal and tribal courts are expanding staff to handle increased caseloads. Cross-deputization between tribal and nontribal law enforcement agencies is common.
This shows that tribal and nontribal authorities are already implementing McGirt organically. It’s not an instant process, but it is happening one step at a time.
State authorities would be wise to join the process and speed things along. The only thing stopping a smoother, faster implementation of the Supreme Court’s ruling is either further litigation against the tribes or inaction. The former has gotten Oklahoma nowhere, and the latter is unacceptable.
Stitt says what he wants is legal certainty. Given the Supreme Court’s ruling, the best way to get that is to sit down with the tribes, work on jurisdictional issues and become part of the solution.