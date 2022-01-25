Editorial: Now is a good time for state to sit down with tribes concerning McGirt

Rhetoric has been sharp. Stitt and others sharing his view on McGirt have warned of crimes going unpunished and diminished state authority over the eastern half of the state.

The reality shows something different. To date, 235 of approximately 25,000 state inmates have been released because of McGirt. Of those released, 71% have been charged in federal or tribal courts. Of those not charged, more than half were serving sentences for nonviolent drug offenses.

Two high-profile cases – those of former Tulsa police officer Shannon Kepler and Jimcy McGirt (the convicted sex offender and namesake of the Supreme Court’s ruling) – ended with convictions and prison sentences upon retrial in federal court.

There are unresolved problems. Some of the inmates released were not charged because either the statute of limitations on their crimes had expired, or there were no laws on the books that could be used in tribal courts.

However, communication between the tribes and local authorities illuminates a way forward.