Editorial: New ideas worth exploring to combat problems arising from homelessness

As the city continues to wrestle with ordinances affecting homeless Tulsans, some new ideas have surfaced that are worth exploring.

Mayor G.T. Bynum, at the behest of the Tulsa Police Department, offered a proposed ordinance earlier this year that would provide stiffer penalties for people who obstruct sidewalks or public rights of way.

Proponents note that in some areas of the city — particularly downtown, but also in some busy retail and commercial areas — homeless individuals linger or camp in places designed for foot traffic. They say that residents, employees and customers do not feel safe in places where homeless individuals or groups loiter on a semi-permanent basis.

The proposal would fine offenders up to $100 plus court costs, or up to five days in jail for the first offense. Subsequent violations would include up to $200 in fines, up to 10 days in jail or both. People would get a warning when first confronted about a violation.

Opponents to the proposal say that it amounts to criminalizing homelessness. The fines put people with no income in debt to the criminal justice system and make it difficult for people seeking help to qualify for assistance.

The council plans to look at the overall problem of homelessness in a working group that could offer new solutions down the road. That being the case, ideas from recent discussions should be part of what that working group considers.

Councilor Lori Decter Wright says she would like the jail time provision of Bynum’s proposal removed. At the same time, she wants to see fines for trespassing increased from $200 to up to $500, with the possibility of up to 10 days in jail.

Her ideas seem to indicate a desire to have the punishment fit the crimes. While she doesn’t want people to go to jail for disobeying a sidewalk ordinance, she does want better protections for people whose property is at risk from trespassers.

TPD would like to see the potential for jail time remain, saying it’s a tool police can use to give alleged violators options. Otherwise, citations would likely be ignored.

But perhaps the most intriguing idea came from Councilor Crista Patrick. Noting the success of the Sobering Center — which gets inebriated people off the street, but spares them criminal prosecution — Patrick said she’d like to see the city partner with social service agencies and nonprofits to come up with a similar solution for homeless people.

The crux of the plan: Keep homeless individuals who may be suffering from the effects of drug addiction or mental health issues from being thrown into the machinery of the criminal justice system. Justice-involved people are often shut out of public housing and other programs, meaning their opportunities to get help are greatly curtailed once they’re arrested, charged and jailed.

We agree that police need options beyond fines. We also agree that piling up fines and jail time for minor offenses is counterproductive.

A third option that serves as a bridge between a police officer’s warning and jail time might be just the solution the city needs to solve some of the day-to-day conflicts between businesses owners, residents and those who suffer the misfortune of having nowhere to live.