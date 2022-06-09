Editorial: Nation must pay attention to congressional hearings on Jan. 6 Capitol riot

We’re all living in a time when we’re juggling multiple crises. A rash of mass shootings, including a tragic attack at a clinic here in Tulsa. Record-high gas prices. Fears of an escalating war overseas. Inflation.

It’s a lot to process. Given the stresses of life at the moment, one might be forgiven the luxury of tuning out just to find some peace.

But starting tonight, we’d urge fellow Oklahomans and our leaders to pay attention to what’s going on in Washington.

A U.S. House special committee is set to hold public hearings on its investigation of the events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. It is important that we listen to what the committee’s investigation has found.

By now, we’re all familiar with the basics of what happened that day. In the hours following a rally for former President Donald Trump, a large crowd of his supporters — at his urging — marched to the U.S. Capitol.

While many were merely protesters, a good number of them were not. They breached police lines, attacked Capitol Police officers, broke into the building and tried to stop the constitutionally mandated certification of President Joe Biden’s election win.

The crowd had been whipped into a frenzy over the mistaken belief that the results of the election were fraudulent, even though numerous recounts, court hearings and investigations across numerous states showed that the vote tallies were legitimate.

Five people died as a result of the violence. Parts of the Capitol were damaged, ransacked and defiled. Certification was halted, but it resumed hours after the riot was quelled.

All five U.S. House members from Oklahoma voted against certifying the election; Sen. Jim Inhofe voted to certify, while Sen. James Lankford changed his position after the attack and voted to certify.

The bipartisan committee investigated allegations that Trump, people in his inner circle and supporters at large conspired to overturn the election’s certification through violence. Starting tonight, the committee will reveal what it found.

For the public, we believe it’s crucial to listen to what’s said. The hearings will be televised in prime time, though Fox News has said that network won’t carry testimony live. Fox will stick with its regular evening programming.

Our advice: Find broadcasters that are televising the hearings. Read the stories that trusted news organizations are producing. Take it in, and judge for yourself.

For our elected officials, we believe it’s crucial that they set aside election-year politicking and ask themselves if the information they’re hearing warrants action. There is much at stake here: future elections, peaceful transfers of power, and the very freedoms of living in a democratic republic that we’ve enjoyed since our nation’s founding.

We owe it to ourselves to be an informed society and to demand better of those who govern us. Our public officials have sworn an oath to protect and defend the Constitution. We must safeguard our freedoms from those who would strip it away for the sake of personal and political gain.

Part of that process is ensuring accountability of those who violated the law. That process begins tonight.

