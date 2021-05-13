Editorial: Nation must balance needs of workers and employers in addressing economic damage of COVID-19

It’s a bit odd, but news that the U.S. economy created 266,000 new jobs in April was broadly described as “disappointing” last week.
The disappointment was that a federally stimulated COVID-19 rebound didn’t create 1 million jobs in the month, as had been anticipated.
That has been interpreted by many as evidence that many workers are hesitant to return to the workforce during a continuing pandemic and while extended federal unemployment benefits are available. The Labor Department reports some 8.1 million job openings in the nation.
About the same time as we heard the national disappointment, we heard upbeat future job news for Tulsa.
Amazon announced plans to build a 270,000-square-foot operations facility on Mingo Road between 36th Street North and Apache Street. The facility is expected to be completed later this year and to create about 200 full- and part-time jobs. Hiring should start this summer.
TAT Technologies Ltd., the world’s largest independent manufacturing/repair company of aviation thermal components and parent company of Tulsa-based Limco Airepair, Inc., said it plans to move its original equipment manufacturing of thermal components to Tulsa.
That should mean another 300 local jobs.
Those announcements come amid national indicators that there are a lot of jobs available and not enough people willing to take them. Market Watch reports that a national survey of small businesses showed that 60% tried to hire people in April.
According to the rules of supply and demand, high demand for something — workers in this case — and low supply should increase the market price. In other words, to get people to take their jobs, employers might have to offer higher wages, better benefits or other incentives. The government might also need to make working more attractive than not working.
We welcome the news that Amazon and TAT Technologies are bringing jobs to Tulsa, and congratulate all the economic development professionals and public officials involved in completing those deals.
We believe the qualified workers to fill those jobs will be available and willing to take them. Tulsa is a city that works, and its people prefer employment to unemployment.
But the ultimate success of the two local economic development wins will likely mirror situations around the country as the nation threads the delicate balance of employers, workers and government to repair the damage done by the pandemic.