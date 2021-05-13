Editorial: Nation must balance needs of workers and employers in addressing economic damage of COVID-19

That should mean another 300 local jobs.

Those announcements come amid national indicators that there are a lot of jobs available and not enough people willing to take them. Market Watch reports that a national survey of small businesses showed that 60% tried to hire people in April.

According to the rules of supply and demand, high demand for something — workers in this case — and low supply should increase the market price. In other words, to get people to take their jobs, employers might have to offer higher wages, better benefits or other incentives. The government might also need to make working more attractive than not working.

We welcome the news that Amazon and TAT Technologies are bringing jobs to Tulsa, and congratulate all the economic development professionals and public officials involved in completing those deals.

We believe the qualified workers to fill those jobs will be available and willing to take them. Tulsa is a city that works, and its people prefer employment to unemployment.