Editorial: Make protecting Greenwood and its owners, customers a city priority

City officials say they are working with Greenwood owners on safety plans and encourage concerns be emailed to Police Chief Wendell Franklin at tpdchief@cityoftulsa.org. That’s an important relationship to foster.

The concern isn’t just for the anniversary date. Many events related to the massacre will occur throughout the year and beyond, such as documentary releases, new books, media stories and art installations.

Visitors to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., go through an exhibit of artifacts and photos of the massacre.

People learn about the massacre through different means at different times. It’s part of an ongoing conversation about race with Tulsa playing an integral role.

The result is a need for continuous monitoring of the Greenwood District for public safety. Threats are not likely to be made during one time of year; it requires constant vigilance.

The city must do all it can in partnership with Greenwood residents to make sure it is never a home to violence again.

Facing Down Racism Editorial

