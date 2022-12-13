Editorial: Lowering age to legally carry firearms is the wrong move

Oklahoma lawmakers in the coming session will consider legislation that would further loosen the state’s gun laws, but given the rash of gun violence we’ve seen this year, it would be wise to put the brakes on this trend.

State Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, filed House Bill 1001 with the goal of lowering the age at which Oklahomans can carry firearms.

Current state law allows for the open and concealed carrying of firearms for people who are at least 21 years old or as young as 18 if they are veterans, members of the military or part of the National Guard.

HB 1001 would change that to anyone who meets the state’s requirements to be an eligible voter. Should it become law, that would mean anyone who doesn’t have a criminal record involving violence or drugs who is at least 18 years old.

Over the years, gun rights advocates have seen Oklahoma lawmakers bend to their will on many issues concerning firearms. The state’s concealed-carry laws were already permissive, but Oklahoma let that evolve into legalizing the open carrying of firearms.

Later, that opened further with the passage of permitless carry, sometimes called “constitutional carry,” which was signed into law in 2019. Lawmakers also approved legislation in 2020 to prevent the enacting of “red flag” laws, which would allow law enforcement or family members to remove firearms from people who may present a threat to themselves or others.

The result is that Oklahoma has some of the loosest gun laws in the nation. No training is needed to own and openly carry a gun. But there has been a price to pay.

Just this year, Tulsa has seen a mass shooting in which a man bought a semi-automatic rifle, then two hours later used it to kill four people at the Saint Francis Hospital campus. Other deadly shootings have occurred in all corners of the metro area, the deadliest of which included a murder-suicide in Broken Arrow that claimed the lives of eight people.

Shootings have injured or killed people on our highways, at bars, in homes, on the streets and at a high school football game.

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin has noted that there is an alarming trend of shootings involving young people, either as victims or assailants.

He also said, on multiple occasions, that Oklahoma’s permitless carry law has created a situation in which many gun owners are carelessly storing their weapons, which have in turn been stolen and used in crimes.

Now we are considering allowing younger people to legally carry firearms at a time when one of the nation’s worst mass shootings — a school attack in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and two adults — involved a gunman who had just turned 18.

That gunman legally purchased two AR-15s used in the attack just days after his 18th birthday.

We also must keep in mind that with each new gun law, we’ve put police in increasingly difficult positions. Determining who is a threat has become murky, and it will become more so should HB 1001 become law.

We respect the aims of the Second Amendment and support the rights of Oklahomans to defend themselves. But with the rights of gun ownership come great responsibility. Lawmakers owe it to the people to enhance and not endanger public safety.