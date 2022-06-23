Editorial: LOFT report on state prisons reveals risks to public safety

A recent report from the state Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency noted several problems within the state Department of Corrections, some of which could lead to more dangerous conditions in Oklahoma’s prisons.

As reported by the Oklahoma Watch news organization, the LOFT report found that some prisons are staffed below 50% of what is recommended. The report says examiners found a direct link between low staffing and increased violence against correctional officers.

Of the report’s many findings, this is the most concerning. Correctional officers already have an inherently dangerous job. Leaving them stranded without enough personnel to back them up creates opportunities for mayhem among inmates and unnecessarily places officers at risk.

Unfortunately, this has been an ongoing problem at DOC. For decades, prison officials have warned anyone who would listen that inadequate staffing was placing the agency’s officers, state inmates and the public in danger.

Several actions have been taken to lessen the problem. The state’s prison population has declined by 17% over the past five years, partially due to criminal justice reforms that have been enacted recently.

DOC is also offering better pay to officers, raising their starting hourly wage from $15.75 to $20.46. Higher pay will mean better staff retention and hopefully more officers on duty.

The LOFT report has other findings and recommendations. Examiners said DOC’s budget has increased by 12% over five years and noted that the agency should have seen more savings considering the falling inmate count.

Examiners noted $56.6 million in what they called “unfound operational savings” within the DOC budget.

The LOFT report also recommends that the agency and the Legislature work together to create a system in which outdated facilities be closed, with some prisons too dilapidated to be realistically repaired.

The Department of Corrections is in a state in which long-term funding inadequacies are colliding with long-needed criminal justice reforms. DOC’s shrinking inmate population is helping the state save money, and pay raises for correctional officers should bolster their ranks.

Heeding LOFT’s advice on areas where the agency can save money would also benefit the agency moving forward.

But it’s important to realize that DOC’s predicament has been years in the making. Staffing problems at Oklahoma’s prisons pose a serious threat to public safety. Decades of neglect won’t be undone by shuffling a few funds around.

For the Department of Corrections to successfully fulfill its mission, lawmakers and DOC officials will need to seek long-term solutions that will prevent the agency from sinking to the lows it is experiencing now.

