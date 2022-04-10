Editorial: Legislature should scrap plan to make initiative petition process impossibly difficult

Oklahoma voters could see more of their say in government stripped away if a proposal working its way through the Legislature becomes law.

House Joint Resolution 1002 would drastically change the way initiative petitions and referendums make their way to the ballot.

Current law states that initiative petitions to change or create new state law must have the valid signatures of at least 8% of the total number of votes cast in the most recent gubernatorial election.

To change the state constitution, that percentage rises to 15%.

These are high bars that require a great deal of effort by those seeking to put a question on the state ballot. But HJR 1002 seeks to make this process even more difficult.

Under the proposal, those wanting to put a question to a statewide vote would need to achieve the same benchmarks in current state law but would need to do so in each of Oklahoma’s 77 counties.

In other words, petitioners could surpass that requirement in 76 counties but see their effort fail if just one county falls a few signatures short.

The impact of this could be far-reaching. The process of gaining enough signatures to get a question on the ballot isn’t cheap. It will be that much more costly if petitioners are forced to have a presence in every county.

In effect, all but the most heavily funded efforts would be excluded.

HJR 1002 also strikes at the heart of why the petition process exists. Voters are too often ignored in the halls of the state Capitol as lawmakers grind away at frivolous legislation while real issues get sidelined for political reasons.

In the past few years alone, petitioners have led successful drives to put medical marijuana, Medicaid expansion and criminal justice reform on the ballot. All were popular with voters but ignored by the Legislature.

The petition process is an important check on lawmakers’ reluctance to listen to the people they represent. Undercutting this process by making it impossibly difficult is an insult to voters who have a right to move the state in a direction they — and not the power brokers at the Capitol — want.

Other measures would raise the threshold needed for state questions to pass and would order the state auditor to calculate the cost of implementation of any policy change from proposed state questions.

We’d remind lawmakers that it’s their job to write legislation that benefits the people — and to listen to them when these petition-led state questions arise.

Obviously, there are regulatory challenges and costs with some state questions. Medical marijuana is the biggest example of that, with plenty left to do to properly regulate this new industry.

But it is equally important to recognize that failure to act on issues raised in petitions is why these appear on the ballot in the first place. If they pass, it is the Legislature’s job to obey the will of the people, implement the new law and provide the needed funding.

HJR 1002 and associated legislation would do the opposite. These proposals should be swept aside in favor of letting the people have their say in the petition process and be open to the accountability current state law provides.

