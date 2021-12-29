Editorial: Legislature needs real fix for state parks system, not just a roadblock to closures

Burns’ proposal is an understandable reaction. But the real solution goes beyond lawmakers setting up roadblocks to cutbacks.

Oklahoma’s parks need to be valued for what they are. The state is not blessed with a large inventory of public lands, but the ones it does control offer a tremendous opportunity to promote tourism and overall quality of life.

Oklahoma tourism generates between $9 billion and $10 billion in economic activity annually.

While much of that could be attributed to attractions outside the parks system, a good chunk of it is directly tied to state parks: 11.7 million people visited Oklahoma’s state parks in 2020.

That translates into a lot of revenue for the state and for Oklahoma businesses that cater to park visitors.

The parks also offer a wide variety of experiences that the state is working hard to promote. The Oklahoma Fishing Trail, for example, has stops in several state parks located near lakes. Golf courses offer a popular sport to visitors.