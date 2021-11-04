Editorial: Lawmakers need to revisit law protecting drivers who hit protesters in Oklahoma

A federal judge’s action and recent facts unearthed by journalists regarding protesters struck by vehicles give state lawmakers reasons to take another look at House Bill 1674.

The bill, passed by the Legislature and signed into law following a summer of Black Lives Matter protests across the country, protects drivers who strike street rioters and fines organizations participating in riots.

The bill had a strong local tie following an incident on May 31, 2020, in which the driver of a truck pulling a horse trailer drove through a crowd of racial justice protesters who had marched onto Interstate 244 in downtown Tulsa and blocked traffic.

The action injured several people, including one man who lost the use of his legs. The driver’s account and videos from people present indicate that protesters were banging on his truck. The driver told police he felt his life was in danger.

The driver was not prosecuted, and the ensuing uproar over the incident led to the passage of HB 1674, which is intended to give drivers caught in similar situations immunity from prosecution if they felt their safety was at risk.