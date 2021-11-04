Editorial: Lawmakers need to revisit law protecting drivers who hit protesters in Oklahoma

A federal judge’s action and recent facts unearthed by journalists regarding protesters struck by vehicles give state lawmakers reasons to take another look at House Bill 1674.
The bill, passed by the Legislature and signed into law following a summer of Black Lives Matter protests across the country, protects drivers who strike street rioters and fines organizations participating in riots.
The bill had a strong local tie following an incident on May 31, 2020, in which the driver of a truck pulling a horse trailer drove through a crowd of racial justice protesters who had marched onto Interstate 244 in downtown Tulsa and blocked traffic.
The action injured several people, including one man who lost the use of his legs. The driver’s account and videos from people present indicate that protesters were banging on his truck. The driver told police he felt his life was in danger.
The driver was not prosecuted, and the ensuing uproar over the incident led to the passage of HB 1674, which is intended to give drivers caught in similar situations immunity from prosecution if they felt their safety was at risk.
Complications have arisen, however. U.S. District Judge Robin Cauthron blocked the law from going into effect after hearing arguments that it was unconstitutionally vague. Of particular concern is the belief that enforcement of the law, as written, is arbitrary.
What’s more, a Boston Globe investigation of vehicle rammings of protesters showed that between May 25, 2020 — the day George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police officers — and Sept. 30 of this year, vehicles drove into protesters at least 139 times, resulting in at least 100 injuries and three deaths.
Incidents like this in the U.S. are on the rise, the Globe has found, while convictions of drivers are rare. Meanwhile, Iowa and Florida have passed driver protection laws similar to Oklahoma’s.
When HB 1674 was proposed, we expressed concern that it could have serious First Amendment ramifications, possibly suppressing free speech by discouraging lawful protests for fear of demonstrators being targeted by drivers.
What’s more, we still wonder what qualifies as a lawful protest and what is a “riot.” Protests are often loud and confrontational and may be uncomfortable for those who encounter them.
If someone who is being yelled at during a protest feels uncomfortable or fearful, does that make the protest a riot? Is a protest that causes a traffic jam now a riot? That ambiguity is troublesome.
And now we have evidence that when the law takes the side of drivers over protesters, injurious and even deadly incidents grow in number.
HB 1674 was written and passed in the heat of a historic moment, and often that is the wrong time to enact laws. Sponsored by Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, it passed 79-18 in the House and 38-10 in the Senate and was signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
We urge state lawmakers to listen to Judge Cauthron’s ruling, weigh new evidence about vehicle rammings and revisit this problematic law.
