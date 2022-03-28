Editorial: Lawmakers missed an opportunity to be more accountable, transparent with public

State lawmakers missed an excellent opportunity to make the legislative process more open and accountable to constituents when the Legislature refused to put House Bill 3525 to a vote.

The measure would have made lawmakers abide by the same open records and open meeting rules that city councils, county commissions, school boards and many other state and local bodies must follow.

Curiously, lawmakers are exempted from the state’s Open Records Act and Open Meeting Act, and have been for some time.

HB 3525 would have changed that. Had it passed, things such as emails to and from lawmakers, communications with lobbyists and other records would have been open to public view.

The bill would also have required legislative committees to publish meeting agendas and blocked lawmakers from voting on measures while meeting in closed caucus sessions.

Additionally, HB 3525 would have created a more formal ways for members of the public to comment on pending legislation.

None of these reforms saw the light of day, as HB 3525 wasn’t even given a hearing before the March 4 committee deadline.

Bills like this have been proposed seven times, with none succeeding. The closest lawmakers got to enacting similar reforms was in 2012, when an openness bill won committee approval. But it never received a full House or Senate vote.

There is a reason why the state’s open records and meeting acts exist. Prior to their passage, a good part of the people’s business was being conducted in private. Records detailing how elected officials were spending money and making decisions were withheld from view.

Such secrecy shielded local and state officials from scrutiny and invited corruption. By making government transparent, citizens have been able to keep a close eye on what government officials were doing, and provided a venue to observe important official proceedings.

But for some reason, the Legislature has continued to excuse itself from these standards.

In the past, lawmakers have maintained that closed-door business has aided in crafting legislation. But Oklahoma is nearly alone among states that do not subject legislatures to the same transparency laws as other public bodies. Only Iowa, Minnesota and Massachusetts follow the same secretive legislative practices as Oklahoma. The rest manage to write laws in public view.

Generally speaking, government has a trust problem. That problem is not solved by hiding the business of legislating from the public until the last moments of the process.

As always, we lean toward transparency and accountability in all levels of government, including that which occurs in the halls of the state Capitol. HB 3525 would have been a key step in that direction, and it’s a shame it wasn’t given a chance.

