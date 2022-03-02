Editorial: Law enforcement gets a powerful tool in seed-to-sale tracking of marijuana plants

The settlement in a lawsuit over tracking marijuana plants grown in Oklahoma ought to make a dent in illegal sales made out of state.

In an announcement last week, plaintiffs in the lawsuit said an agreement was made with the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority over a seed-to-sale oversight system. Medical marijuana licensees will have 90 days to get into compliance and another 90 days to sell the remaining untagged inventory.

Oklahoma voters voted to allow the lawful sale of medical marijuana in 2018 with 58% approval after a citizen-led initiative petition put it on the ballot. The spirit of the law was to encourage local growers and give patients another pain treatment option.

It came among a national movement to destigmatize marijuana and recognize its potential benefits.

Most farmers, processors and distributors of Oklahoma's medical marijuana are doing so legally. But the bad actors in the state's industry have been a frustration for law enforcement.

Rural Oklahomans have seen large swaths of land in remote locations swooped up by foreign investors. These properties, some bought over value in cash, are then turned into locked-down secured facilities.

Law enforcement officers are suspicious that marijuana grown in these locations are then trucked out of state and illegally sold. Also, allegations of other crimes, such as human trafficking, have been raised.

The magnitude of this black market is hard to say. But last week law enforcement seized 100,000 marijuana plants and 2,000 pounds of bulk-processed marijuana from nine Oklahoma farms after a yearlong investigation.

By implementing a plant-tagging system, law enforcement has another tool to weed out criminals.

The seed-to-sale lawsuit filed by attorney Ron Durbin and Beau Zoellner, who operates a processing site in Okmulgee County for the Dr. Z Leaf business chain, alleged a monopoly in selecting Florida-based Metrc as the oversight provider in 2020. Another concern was over fees that could affect patients.

The lawsuit resolution includes mandatory training and a new regulation for enforcement that includes possible prosecution. Not addressed was reimbursement for the radio-frequency tagging.

We appreciate the efforts to get the lawsuit settled for a fair and safe medical marijuana program.

More is needed to fix problems within in the industry, such as possible limitations of issued licenses or other types of inspections and backgrounding. But the seed-to-sale tracking system gives law enforcement a powerful and commonsense weapon to combat the black market.

