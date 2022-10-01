Editorial: Lankford, Inhofe among those blocking needed campaign finance reform

Legislation designed to pull back the veil of secrecy surrounding so-called “dark money” political campaign contributions remains in limbo after Senate Republicans blocked efforts to put it to a vote.

The federal DISCLOSE Act would have required dark money groups to disclose the identities of donors giving more than $10,000 in an election cycle.

Oklahoma Sens. James Lankford and Jim Inhofe were among those voting to block the legislation.

“This bill would subject individual donors across the political spectrum to intimidation with the intent to silence,” Lankford said. “I support transparency and security in our elections, but we all know this bill just makes it easier to ‘dox’ political donors.”

Lankford’s reasoning folds under scrutiny, however. As it stands, federal and state campaign finance rules already require individual donors’ identities to be public, and limits the amount of money any one person can give.

The reasons are two-fold: to provide transparency to the campaign finance process, and to make sure no one donor doesn’t have outsized influence over elections.

But the U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision created an enormous loophole, allowing unlimited donations to nonprofit groups that campaign independently from people running for office. The decision also ensured that these groups can shield their funding sources from public view.

Conceivably, one multi-billionaire could create a sham nonprofit and funnel untold millions of dollars to sway an election in a direction her or she wants, and do it anonymously.

The DISCLOSE Act could have reset campaign finance rules to something similar to what we knew before Citizens United. Seeing that political donors lived under that system for decades without reasonable complaint, we don’t see Lankford’s “doxing” fears as legitimate.

Instead, keeping these donors’ identities secret maintains a wall that hinders the type of transparency that we believe voters need.

The current system has had a serious impact on Oklahoma elections, and is one that hurts candidates regardless of party.

Gov. Kevin Stitt saw dark money sources throw $7.6 million in televised ads attacking him during this year’s primary election season.

Incumbent State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd had more than $600,000 in dark money campaign spending directed against her.

Dark money sources threw $9 million at Oklahoma’s statewide offices and another $8.2 million at congressional races.

Even school board races saw secret campaign donors weigh in, making these hyper-local elections approach spending that rivaled those of state legislative seats.

It is not a far stretch to conclude that large donors can influence policy of those they support, but voters are left in the dark as to who might benefit from these high-dollar operations.

We deserve to know who these donors are. The DISCLOSE Act could have been a path toward that, but the American people have been denied that right for the sake of protecting big-money influencers.