Editorial: Jake Henry Jr led a golden age at Oklahoma’s largest health care provider

Jake Henry Jr., president and CEO of Oklahoma’s largest health care provider, has announced his June 30 retirement.

During his 19 years of leadership, Saint Francis Health System has grown from 2.3 million square feet of space to more than a billion.

That’s been a matter of acquiring strategic sites such as Saint Francis Vinita and Saint Francis Muskogee and expanding the main Tulsa campus.

On Henry’s watch, the cancer center has doubled in size, the new Trauma Emergency Center tower was added and the eight-story, $72.6 million Children’s Hospital at Saint Francis opened in 2008.

In all, he oversaw $1.9 billion in capital expenditures, all directed to providing better, faster, fuller health care for the people of Oklahoma.

Henry, 75, instilled a sense of mission and vision into the health care system that allowed it to grow wisely, strategically and with discipline.

He led with consistent planning and stability, ending a period in which the health care system had five CEOs in a decade.

The Henry years were truly a golden time for Saint Francis, the greatest era of growth and development in the locally owned, locally operated Catholic hospital’s 60-year history.