Editorial: It's easy to blame high gas prices on presidents, but it's not that simple

With fuel prices lingering near all-time highs in the United States, plenty of finger-pointing has been going around as to who is at fault.

Much of that has been aimed at President Joe Biden.

"This is a result of Biden policies, and everyone knows it,” said U.S. Sen. James Lankford. “They (Democrats) can try to change the subject all they want to, but everyone knows this is a direct result of the Biden policies."

Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin, who hopes to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, echoed those sentiments in a joint statement with fellow U.S. Reps. Steve Scalise and Jeff Duncan.

“President Biden’s anti-American energy policies have now caused American families to pay more for gas than at any other time in U.S. history,” they said.

Past presidents such as George W. Bush and Barack Obama faced similar critiques when gas prices rose during their tenures.

But the truth is that American presidents have little impact on gasoline prices. Instead, fuel prices rise and fall due to conditions American politicians can do little about.

From the American Petroleum Institute: “The cost of crude oil is the largest factor in the retail price of gasoline. Because of this, changes in the retail price of gasoline typically track changes in the global crude oil price.”

The current surge in gas prices can be linked to a few overriding factors.

When the COVID-19 pandemic first struck, demand tanked, and so did prices. With prices falling below $2 a gallon domestically, oil producers here and abroad cut production.

Demand for fuel surged once economies began to crawl out of the worst of the pandemic’s early days. Vaccines gave more people confidence to shop, travel and otherwise resume normal activities.

But demand outpaced production, and supply chain disruptions have left oil producers with a shortage of rigs, trucks and workers. Ramping back up hasn’t been easy, and some producers, notably those in OPEC countries, have been reluctant to increase production very much.

Upward pressure on gas prices increased following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia is one of the world’s largest oil producers, accounting for 10% of the world’s supply.

The U.S. and much of the world stopped buying Russian oil after the invasion, further constricting oil supplies, which pushed gas prices even higher.

The American Petroleum Institute acknowledged these factors, but cited “policy uncertainty” from the Biden administration. Biden has put a moratorium on new federal public lands oil and gas leases, and the administration has committed to shifting U.S. energy toward renewables.

But domestic oil production has been rising steadily throughout Biden’s tenure as president. Additionally, about 9,000 unused federal public lands oil and gas leases remain untapped. While none of those are guaranteed to produce, the lack of activity there guarantees production from these leases will be zero.

Blaming high gas prices on a political rival is not new, but it’s also misplaced. There may be solutions to high gas prices, but they remain largely undiscovered or ignored.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.