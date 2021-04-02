Editorial: It is too early to relax personal and public precautions against the pandemic.

It is too early to relax personal and public precautions against the pandemic.

Earlier this week, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky warned that she feels “impending doom” because of steady rise of COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

Masks, social distancing and smart choices about gatherings are still important, Walesnky said.

Oklahoma’s COVID-19 metrics are improving, but it’s too early to talk about removing masking ordinances. Any moves toward a more open society need to be taken cautiously.

Nationally, the average number of new cases has increased by 10% to slightly less than 60,000 cases a day over the past week, Walensky said. Hospitalizations and deaths are also rising.

One of the obvious lessons of the pandemic has been that an outbreak anywhere is reason for concern everywhere: Viruses aren’t stopped by city limits or state lines.

The state remains far from the vaccination rate necessary for herd immunity.