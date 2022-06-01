Editorial: Inhofe, Lankford are right in their support of aid to Ukraine

Despite misgivings in a few conservative circles, U.S. Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford supported a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

In a piece written for The Hill, Inhofe was unambiguous in his view that supporting Ukraine was in the United States’ best interests.

“Let’s be clear: Supporting Ukraine in its war against Russia puts American security interests first,” Inhofe wrote. “With the military aid the U.S. and our partners have already delivered, our friend Ukraine has pushed back Vladimir Putin’s invasion, dramatically weakened the Russian military, and prevented them from encroaching even closer to NATO territory. Continuing this aid now makes it less likely that our sons and daughters will have to fight a war against Russian aggression later.”

Lankford echoed these thoughts, saying, “Supporting Ukraine in its war against Russia puts American security interests first.”

“If the United States abandons the Ukrainian people after three short months of fighting, it will send an unmistakable signal to the Chinese government that if they invade Taiwan, they will only face three months of response from America. Ukraine is winning this war; we should not walk away and hand them defeat.”

We agree with the senators and applaud their stand on this issue.

Since Russia’s 2014 invasion of Crimea and its incursions into eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region, the U.S. has gradually ramped up support for the embattled eastern European nation.

Nonlethal aid was followed by U.S. and NATO troops’ training Ukrainian forces. In more recent years, the U.S. and its allies have supplied arms to help the Ukrainians defend their nation.

More recently, the U.S. intelligence community took unprecedented steps to inform the world of Russia’s imminent invasion plans, all of which were correctly predicted when Russian troops rolled into Ukraine in February.

The weapons we’re sending now are making a difference on the battlefield. Our efforts and those of our allies have helped Ukraine not only fight with surprising ferocity but have given the country a real chance of winning the war.

This is important not only to help the Ukrainians but to defend freedom in Europe and beyond. Tyranny is on the march in the fields of Ukraine and threatens our NATO allies and friends in Asia if nations who call themselves bastions of freedom don’t make a stand.

Now is not the time to bow to isolationists and appeasers. History tells us that despots’ appetites are never satiated and are only deterred by force or the threat thereof.

We’re glad our state’s senators see the war in Ukraine for the serious threat it is and have the wisdom to stand with those who value freedom as much as we do.

