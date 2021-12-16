Editorial: Hunting, fishing compact fight with tribes an unnecessary self-inflicted wound

First, it means the state receives about $300,000 a year for the 150,000 licenses purchased by the tribes.

Second, it makes the state eligible for more federal funding — to the tune of $38 million so far — by expanding the number of licensed hunters and anglers in Oklahoma, a boon for state wildlife conservation.

And third, it resolved a long-running dispute over tribal hunting and fishing rights.

The compacts were hailed as a win-win for the tribes and the state. But the Governor’s Office wants the tribes to pay the same prices per license that nontribal members pay, fees that far exceed the $2 per license the tribes pay now.

An annual hunting license costs $25; annual fishing licenses cost the same. Combination licenses can be had for $42.

Extra fees are assessed for separate deer hunting seasons as well as for waterfowl, antelope, bear and other species.