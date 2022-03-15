Editorial: Housing crisis is holding Tulsa back

Rising costs of living have hit all sectors, and none more so than housing.

In Tulsa, rental rates rose 12% last year. That trails the national average of 19.3%, but rates in south Tulsa have nearly matched the nationwide trend.

What’s more, there does not seem to be any relief coming soon. Tulsa, like many cities, is suffering from a lack of inventory, especially in affordable housing. Vacancy rates sunk to 5% or lower at certain points last year — a key indicator of why rental rates have risen so steeply.

Other factors driving housing costs higher are related to overall inflation. Landlords have seen prices for things like appliances, fixtures and other supplies rise alongside other consumer goods.

The simple answer to the lack of supply is to increase available housing, but that, too, has its own challenges. The combination of timber tariffs, increased housing demand and overall inflationary pressure translates into skyrocketing construction costs.

Lumber prices alone went up a whopping 377% over the previous year. Increased costs for other building materials have likewise risen sharply.

The ripple effect of these developments has been dramatic. A lack of affordable housing is a contributing factor to homelessness. People on the lower end of the income scale often live under the shadow of eviction. It’s an even heavier burden for those supporting families. For many, it’s impossible to squeeze more dollars out of meager wages just to keep up with rising rents.

The overall pressure on tenants is not just limited to those on the economic margins. Forty-six percent of Tulsa renters are spending 30% or more of their income on housing. That represents 35,000 families being “cost burdened” by the price of housing.

Inside those numbers are renters who are firmly within the middle-class income scale, not to mention those who are just starting their careers.

If people’s finances are unduly tied to high rent costs, that means fewer dollars flowing into other parts of the Tulsa economy.

Local authorities and nonprofit agencies are working to solve this problem. Tulsa’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund provides 10-year, zero-interest loans as gap financing for affordable housing development. Other efforts are underway to ease the housing crush.

But it’s clear that more needs to be done. Tulsa is losing one of its key selling points, that of a lower cost of living than other cities. This will have an impact on people who consider moving here for work and to put down roots.

What can be done in the near term? Can existing vacant buildings be repurposed for housing? Are there resources at the state and federal level that can be used to build more homes or renovate existing buildings for housing?

What other policies might be enacted at the local, state and federal level to ease costs for builders, landlords and tenants?

Small armies of people from the public, private and nonprofit sectors are working toward solutions. Our hope is that these efforts are redoubled. The housing crisis confronting Tulsa is real; it’s serious; and it is hindering the city’s development.

