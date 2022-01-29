Editorial: Hospital strain now at its worst as omicron peaks

Oklahoma’s hospitals are once again setting records for COVID-19 hospitalizations, illustrating how serious the situation is for the state’s health care system.

As of now, Oklahoma has the highest rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the country, with more than 30% of all inpatient beds being used for COVID patients.

At one point last week, more than 2,200 Oklahomans were hospitalized for COVID.

These startling statistics appear at a time when Oklahoma health care workers are on the brink. Having endured several waves of COVID outbreaks, many doctors, nurses and other health care professionals have been forced to absorb their biggest caseloads yet.

The stress of the situation has led many to leave their jobs or even their professions. This, combined with personnel who themselves have been forced to stay at home after contracting the virus, and we have an already strained health care system desperately thin.