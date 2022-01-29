Editorial: Hospital strain now at its worst as omicron peaks

Oklahoma’s hospitals are once again setting records for COVID-19 hospitalizations, illustrating how serious the situation is for the state’s health care system.
As of now, Oklahoma has the highest rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the country, with more than 30% of all inpatient beds being used for COVID patients.
At one point last week, more than 2,200 Oklahomans were hospitalized for COVID.
These startling statistics appear at a time when Oklahoma health care workers are on the brink. Having endured several waves of COVID outbreaks, many doctors, nurses and other health care professionals have been forced to absorb their biggest caseloads yet.
The stress of the situation has led many to leave their jobs or even their professions. This, combined with personnel who themselves have been forced to stay at home after contracting the virus, and we have an already strained health care system desperately thin.
The ripple effect has been noticeable. Patients infected with the virus require more time and resources. That leaves fewer people, beds and resources for other emergency medical needs, not to mention surgeries many patients require to get well.
At times, Oklahoma hospitals have been sending patients to out-of-state facilities hundreds of miles away.
If this sounds familiar, it should. Similar crises emerged over the summer when the delta variant swept through the country, and again last year during the winter months when the virus tore through the country just as vaccines started to become available.
With the omicron variant, we’re confronted with a variant that as much more infectious than its predecessors. And while it hasn’t been as individually dangerous as delta, the sheer volume on infections guaranteed high numbers of hospitalizations and deaths.
We have the tools available to blunt omicron’s surge. It’s been said often, but bears repeating: Vaccines are highly effective in preventing infections, illness, hospitalizations and death. Mask use curbs spread. Avoiding large indoor gatherings mitigates infection risk.
Conversely, those who remain unvaccinated remain at higher risk not only for infection, but reinfection. Of those hospitalized for COVID, the vast majority are unvaccinated.
If there’s good news to be had, it’s that omicron’s peak in Oklahoma may be passing. Test positivity and the rolling daily average of news cases are dropping.
But the numbers are still extraordinarily high, with every county in the state being listed as having a severe risk of transmission. That means the pressure on Oklahoma’s hospitals will not relent any time soon.
State authorities should redouble their efforts to encourage state and local policies that mitigate viral spread. Individually, Oklahomans should be mindful of their actions so as not to put themselves or others at risk.
All of us want our schools fully open, our hospitals fully staffed and our lives restored to a more normal state. Getting there will take a more mindful effort than we’ve seen so far. Even as omicron wanes, we’re not out of the woods yet.