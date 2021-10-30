Editorial: Health Department needs a steady hand at the helm during pandemic

Faced with the greatest public health threat in a century, the state needs its vanguard health institution in robust condition and running smoothly. Sadly, this has not been the case.
Last week, Dr. Lance Frye resigned as the state Health Department’s director. Oklahoma is now on its third Health Department director since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Turnover at the top has been a trend since early 2020, when Oklahoma saw its first confirmed coronavirus cases. In addition, Oklahoma is on its fourth state epidemiologist.
This is compounded with Gov. Kevin Stitt’s decision about a year ago to relocate the state’s Public Health Lab from Oklahoma City to Stillwater. The move has been fraught with delays and complications.
Staff shortages and equipment transfers associated with the move forced the state to outsource some of its testing, creating test delays of 24 to 48 hours. This didn’t just affect COVID-19 mitigation. Routine testing for newborn screenings, tuberculosis, E. coli, meningitis and salmonella had to be farmed out to other entities.
Complicating matters was the resignation of Dr. Michael Kayser in April, who just months earlier had been picked to lead the Public Health Lab and the Oklahoma Pandemic Center.
The strain of the pandemic is expected to bring some administrative churn, but the added stressors are self-inflicted.
The Public Health Lab’s move was a choice with consequences. Then a culture war erupted last week over a lawsuit settlement allowing people to petition courts to identify as nonbinary on birth certificates. The suit was resolved with guidance from the state Attorney General’s Office under previous AG Mike Hunter.
Frye’s resignation came within days of strong objections to the nonbinary option by leading Republican lawmakers.
Oklahoma is not faring well in many public health measures. The state consistently ranks poorly in heart disease, strokes, diabetes and infant mortality. It posted some of the nation’s worst rates of COVID-19 positivity, hospitalizations and deaths.
A major public health crisis like COVID-19 brings an inevitable disruption and sorrow but also an opportunity to prepare for, and resolutely face, the storm.
Navigating such a tempest is nearly impossible when the people sailing the ship of state keep poking holes in the hull.
Now would be a good time for state leaders to reflect, listen to their experts and allow the state Health Department to steady itself.
Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed has stepped into the top job as an interim. Reed is a dedicated public servant who worked his way up through county health departments while also serving in the National Guard. He has been the most consistent voice at the Health Department.
We hope Reed can bring some steadiness to the agency while he is in the position and end the upheaval.
