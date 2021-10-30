Editorial: Health Department needs a steady hand at the helm during pandemic

Faced with the greatest public health threat in a century, the state needs its vanguard health institution in robust condition and running smoothly. Sadly, this has not been the case.

Last week, Dr. Lance Frye resigned as the state Health Department’s director. Oklahoma is now on its third Health Department director since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Turnover at the top has been a trend since early 2020, when Oklahoma saw its first confirmed coronavirus cases. In addition, Oklahoma is on its fourth state epidemiologist.

This is compounded with Gov. Kevin Stitt’s decision about a year ago to relocate the state’s Public Health Lab from Oklahoma City to Stillwater. The move has been fraught with delays and complications.