Editorial: Guns to Garden Tools a step toward making Tulsa safer

The phrase “turning swords into plowshares” has long been recited as a call for peace, and a group of Tulsans decided that the city could use more of that.

On Nov. 12, a gun buyback event called Guns to Garden Tools was held in which anyone could anonymously go to a collection site, turn in an unwanted firearm and receive a gift card in exchange.

The collected firearms were dismantled and will be melted down and turned into garden tools. The newly forged tools will then be given to victims of gun violence in a ceremony to be held at a future date.

Organizers collected 34 handguns, 21 long guns, an AR-15 rifle and one collectable war-era gun.

Guns to Garden Tools was organized by the Tulsa Metropolitan Ministry, District 3 City Councilor Crista Patrick, the Oklahoma Conference of the United Methodist Church, Morelos Supermercado and the Dawson Creative Guild.

Blacksmiths from the guild will forge the garden tools from the firearms that were turned in.

The event comes as the city is enduring a bloody wave of gun violence over the past year.

A high number of fatal shootings involving younger Tulsans has claimed too many lives, the most shocking of which included a shooting after the McLain High School homecoming football game where one person was killed and two others injured.

And in June, the city witnessed a mass shooting that claimed four lives at the Saint Francis Hospital medical complex.

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin has noted that stolen weapons, many of which had been carelessly stored by their owners, have been a factor in the violence we’ve seen.

Event organizers said the Saint Francis shooting was one of the factors that prompted them to take action.

Making the buyback anonymous made it possible for people to be more willing to turn in weapons that may have been illegally obtained.

Organizers also noted that they hope their efforts will help prevent suicides, many of which are carried out by firearm. Suicide rates are alarmingly high, especially among military veterans.

There are other reasons why gun violence in the city is so high; Franklin cited the state’s permitless carry law as a factor, as well as a number of loopholes that make it easy for anyone to obtain firearms. Many of these problems will require legislative remedies.

But the gun buyback event is another way to tackle the problem. Taking 57 guns out of circulation eliminates the possibility that these weapons will get into the wrong hands and take lives.

We appreciate the efforts that went into Guns to Garden Tools. It aimed to make a dent in Tulsa’s gun violence problem, did it in a way that doesn’t intrude on gun owners’ rights and prompted people to make a choice for public safety. By encouraging a move toward peace, organizers may have made the city a little safer.