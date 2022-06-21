Editorial: Gun violence forum misses opportunity when gun policy was declared 'off the table'

A recent forum discussing gun violence wasted an opportunity when organizers said they would not discuss gun policy.

The forum, which included local law enforcement and elected leaders, was designed to discuss how to make people safer from the types of mass shootings that have resulted in multiple deaths, including four people shot to death at the Saint Francis Hospital campus on June 1.

But forum hosts declined to discuss topics that might include legislative action to prevent firearms from getting into the wrong hands.

Tulsa Crime Stoppers hosted the event, and its executive director, Karen Gilbert, told audience members that discussions of gun policy and gun reforms were “off the table.” Instead, she said discussions would focus on responses to active shooter incidents.

Panelists talked about how to make public places such as schools harder targets for armed assailants. They urged school officials to have more frequent conversations about how to prevent mass shootings and what to do if an attacker shows up.

Much responsibility seemed to be placed on potential targets of an assailant.

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said schools should consider limiting access to buildings to single points of entry, installing bullet-resistant glass and employing more resource officers.

We understand that these measures might limit what a shooter could do. But these sentiments leave out important facts about mass shootings.

While many of the worst mass shootings have happened at schools, others, dating back to the 1980s, have happened at workplaces, shopping centers, grocery stores, houses of worship, a movie theater, a night club, a military base, and, as was seen here, a medical facility.

One mass shooting, at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas in 2017, killed 58 people and injured 546 more.

All of these places had different levels of security and unique vulnerabilities. There is no one-size-fits-all solution to protecting people from mass shootings because each murderous incident brings its own variables.

We agree that in the current American climate, preventive measures need to be taken by potential targets. But we cannot have every public space turned into a fortress.

A common theme in all these shootings is that the gunmen often had easy, quick access to powerful weapons and plenty of ammunition. Law enforcement and elected officials should advocate for comprehensive legislative solutions to gun violence. And as Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said recently, it may be time to revisit some laws and policies.

The public wants the difficult and honest conversations, as Kay Malan of the Oklahoma Chapter of Moms Demand Action said: “I feel like while these agencies are very important and we need them in a time of crisis, we need much more proactive work on the front end to prevent these crises from happening in the first place.”

Concerning mass shooting prevention, Kunzweiler admonished the community, “Let’s start talking about it.” We agree. But we need to talk about all of it, even those ideas that might be politically inconvenient.

