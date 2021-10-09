Editorial: Gov. Stitt needs to address Oklahoma issues here, not national issues in Texas

Gov. Kevin Stitt’s attendance in Texas earlier this week with a summit of Republican governors blasting the president’s border security policy took the governor’s focus away from Oklahoma into national issues he cannot control, again.

Stitt didn’t speak at the televised conference, instead standing behind Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as he and others denounced President Joe Biden’s policies on border security.

The day before the event, Stitt spoke to Fox News, saying: “This crisis that President Biden has created at the border is unbelievable. This is not just hurting Oklahoma; it’s hurting all states.”

We agree there is a crisis at the border. We agree there is a connection between illegal immigration and dangerous trafficking, particularly about fentanyl smuggling. We agree Congress and Biden need to reform the entire immigration system.

But Stitt’s job is in Oklahoma, not at the Texas border or making federal immigration policy. His concerns could have been made from the Capitol or Governor’s Mansion, not in a south Texas field.