Editorial: Gov. Stitt needs to address Oklahoma issues here, not national issues in Texas

Gov. Kevin Stitt’s attendance in Texas earlier this week with a summit of Republican governors blasting the president’s border security policy took the governor’s focus away from Oklahoma into national issues he cannot control, again.
Stitt didn’t speak at the televised conference, instead standing behind Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as he and others denounced President Joe Biden’s policies on border security.
The day before the event, Stitt spoke to Fox News, saying: “This crisis that President Biden has created at the border is unbelievable. This is not just hurting Oklahoma; it’s hurting all states.”
We agree there is a crisis at the border. We agree there is a connection between illegal immigration and dangerous trafficking, particularly about fentanyl smuggling. We agree Congress and Biden need to reform the entire immigration system.
But Stitt’s job is in Oklahoma, not at the Texas border or making federal immigration policy. His concerns could have been made from the Capitol or Governor’s Mansion, not in a south Texas field.
This is the second time recently Stitt has weighed in on federal issues, generating national media attention but doing little to improve the state he governs.
In August, he was quick to chime in on the collapse of the Afghan government and the hasty withdrawal of U.S. forces and other personnel. He made videos and social media postings blasting Biden’s evacuation.
We agreed that the administration bungled the war’s exit, but U.S. war policy is not within Stitt’s job description or influence.
For Oklahomans, there are far bigger problems than what is happening in Kabul or at the Rio Grande valley.
The COVID-19 pandemic is still taking a massive toll on Oklahomans, with some 6,200 preventable deaths this year alone. Hospitals are straining under the weight of it, as are Oklahoma schools.
In education, teacher retirements rose 38% this year, leaving Oklahoma public schools no choice but to approve a mind-blowing 2,700 emergency teaching certificates since June 1. The teacher shortage crisis is breaking public education, and it’s getting worse.
Stitt has been silent on those issues.
For the past few weeks, legislative interim studies have been examining several major issues including criminal justice reform, mental health, evictions and medical marijuana, just to name a few. We are more interested in videos and postings about Stitt’s thoughts and his plans to tackle those problems.
For Oklahomans, these issues need more attention from state government than repeating national political talking points. Let the congressional delegation handle the messes in Washington, D.C.
The state needs its governor here, in Oklahoma, with his hands firmly on the wheel of the state.
Gallery: Tour the Oklahoma governor's mansion with $2 million renovation nearly done
The facility suffered from flooding, electrical, structural and plumbing problems. First lady Sarah Stitt oversaw the effort. The last renovation was done in 1995 under Gov. Frank Keating.
The State Capitol can be seen from the Governor's Mansion.
