Editorial: Gov. Kevin Stitt is using federal stimulus funding to lure people back to the workforce, but not all workers make choices based on dollars and cents

Offering a federally funded incentive to work instead of a federally funded benefit for not working could be effective with those who are making choices strictly according to the dollars and cents.

On paper, Oklahoma’s economy doesn’t need the enhanced benefits or any economic stimulus. The state’s unemployment rate is 4.2%, one of the best in the country. More Oklahomans are working now than since February 2020 and the number is higher than in the years prior to April 2019, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. It’s been widely reported that there are more than 8 million job openings nationally.

Statistics aside, we believe the vast majority of Oklahomans want to work.

The state’s new incentive program will help some Oklahomans, but not all of those who are not yet on the job. At best, 70,000 people would get nothing from the state’s incentive program. They also wouldn’t get federal relief that they qualify for and which the federal government is willing to fund.