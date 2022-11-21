Editorial: Google lawsuit settlement should help protect Oklahoma consumers

Oklahoma joined 39 other states in winning the largest multistate privacy lawsuit settlement in U.S. history, a development that should help guard the rights of consumers nationwide.

State attorneys general won a $391.5 million settlement with Google. Oklahoma’s portion of that is $6.84 million.

The states alleged that Google services on Android and iPhone devices stored users’ location data, even when users had that feature turned off.

Such data collection accounts for about $200 billion in annual revenue for Google, but poses serious privacy risks and has been used by police to track suspects. The privacy issue may have affected about 2 billion devices.

Attorneys general said that Google misled users about its location tracking practices since 2014.

In addition to the damages to be paid, Google agreed to several terms, including making those practices more transparent to users. That includes showing them more information when they turn location account settings on and off and keeping a webpage that gives users information about the data Google collects.

The company will also limit Google’s storage of certain kinds of location information.

The Google lawsuit is just part of a larger dilemma that is pitting large tech firms, including the biggest social media companies, against their users. The companies have made data mining a central part of their business model, sometimes choosing to trample privacy rights in favor of profits.

For the good of consumers’ rights, these practices need to be checked.

Google is an important corporate presence in Oklahoma, having invested $4.4 billion in its Pryor data facility since it opened in 2007. The site employs about 800 people.

Even so, it is important that the company look after its Oklahoma consumers and their privacy.

What’s not known yet is what Oklahoma will do with its portion of the settlement. The Attorney General’s Office said that hasn’t been determined. We encourage the state to include all the relevant parties when making decisions on how to use the settlement money and keep that process transparent.

Overall, we see the settlement as an important victory for consumer privacy. The growing power of technology, loose corporate attitudes toward privacy and insufficient legislative action have aided in growing intrusiveness that erodes individual rights.

Improved consumer protections spelled out in this settlement will help claw some of those rights back.