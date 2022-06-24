Editorial: Go vote in Tuesday's primary elections. Here are our endorsements.

With Oklahoma’s party primaries coming this Tuesday, we’d urge Oklahoma voters to go to the polls and pick the candidates they wish to see in office.

In many cases, primary elections decide who will ultimately win public office. The candidates have made their cases to voters, and now it’s up to party voters to decide who will serve the state as our representatives in government.

This year, office-seekers are competing for positions in all of our statewide elected offices, the U.S. Senate, the U.S. House of Representatives and the state House and Senate.

In races with three or more candidates and where no one person receives a majority of votes cast, a runoff will be held Aug. 23. Winners of Tuesday’s primary and the Aug. 23 runoff will advance to the Nov. 8 general election.

The Tulsa World spoke to a number of candidates and chose to make endorsements in six Republican primary races.

Our endorsements are:

Frank Lucas for Congressional District 3, which represents most of western Oklahoma, much of northern Oklahoma, and small sections of Tulsa and Oklahoma City. Lucas has been a steady, knowledgeable and worthy representative for Oklahoma in Congress. He’s been a key voice for agriculture, energy and banking interests and is worthy of another term.

Gentner Drummond for attorney general. Drummond is a political outsider with an eye on being an independent advocate for the state. He has a notable record in civil and criminal litigation and has plans for how the Attorney General’s Office should handle its two biggest challenges: fallout from the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision and wrangling bad actors in the medical marijuana industry.

April Grace for state superintendent. Grace, an educator for more than 30 years, has earned accolades for her work as a public school administrator, including being named Oklahoma’s superintendent of the year. Under her leadership, Shawnee Public Schools was the first to offer telemedicine at its school sites and she has plans for improving teacher recruitment and retention and student mental health.

Cindy Byrd for state auditor and inspector. Byrd is one of the best examples of what a public servant should be, taking on her role as public watchdog with seriousness and expertise. Under her tenure, Byrd’s office has exposed corruption and held public institutions and officials accountable, even when under the threat of political retaliation.

Leslie Osborn for labor commissioner. Osborn followed up a productive legislative career with an effective first term as labor commissioner. She’s been a good advocate for workplace safety and workforce development, and has her agency running smoothly. Osborn is worthy of a second term.

John Haste for state Senate District 36. Haste has been what voters in SD 36 have wanted: a conservative voice in the Legislature who is effective in his job as a lawmaker. He’s been an outstanding advocate for education, mental health and public health. Boundaries for SD 36 roughly run from about Garnett Road east to 289th East Avenue and from 23rd Street to 71st Street and neighborhoods that jigsaw south to 91st Street.

Whoever you choose to support, we hope you’ll do your research on the candidates and make time to vote on Tuesday.

