Editorial: Food bank's expansion a welcome development, but illustrates ongoing challenge

With food insecurity an ongoing problem in eastern Oklahoma, it is good to see the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma growing to tackle that challenge.

The agency recently broke ground on the long-awaited Build Hope project. The $28 million effort will include updates to its culinary center and a 30% expansion of its warehouse.

This marks the sixth time the Food Bank has expanded since it first opened in 1981.

Currently, the food bank can serve 11,000 meals a week, but once the project is complete that number is projected to rise to 40,000.

“I’m excited about being able to double the capacity to serve people in our projected service area,” said Calvin Moore, president and CEO of the food bank. “It’s celebratory for so many reasons, but particularly because we’re able to come together and really rejoice in our ability to serve our community.”

This is a critical improvement to the already crucial work the agency performs. The food bank works with 400 partner agencies in 24 eastern Oklahoma counties, and distributes about 32 million pounds of food annually.

But the need is steep, and a close look at the numbers shows why.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Oklahoma has the fourth-highest rate of food insecurity in the nation. It’s one of 13 states where food insecurity is higher than the national average.

It’s estimated that 1 in 4 Oklahoma children go to bed hungry, and 1 in 6 are considered food insecure.

In Tulsa, those numbers are even higher, with 20% of children in the city considered food insecure.

The fact that the food bank considers expansion as critical to meeting Oklahomans’ food needs illuminates how much more needs to be done to solve this problem.

Congress can act to make Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits cover hot meals. Child nutrition waivers, key during the COVID-19 pandemic, can be made permanent. Those waivers are set to expire at the end of June.

Closer to home, more attention needs to be given to food deserts, those places where fresh, nutritious food is chronically unavailable. The opening of the Oasis Fresh Market in north Tulsa is a step in the right direction, but these efforts must be multiplied in the city as well as food deserts throughout rural Oklahoma.

We applaud the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma for its efforts, as well as the donors whose contributions made it happen. This project has been four years in the making, and it will undoubtedly help lower-income Oklahomans fill their pantries and feed their families.

At the same time, local, state, tribal and national leaders need to come alongside the food bank’s work to make sure none one in this land of plenty goes without during mealtimes.

