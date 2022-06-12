Editorial: Flattening state revenues warrant caution on proposed tax cuts

Oklahoma saw record-high revenues in May, but dark clouds over the national economy may be casting a shadow here.

This is important to watch as state lawmakers gather to consider tax reform in a special session this month.

According to figures from the state Treasurer’s Office, May’s gross revenues topped $1.3 billion in May, up 5% over May 2021. High energy prices also helped stuff state coffers, with taxes on oil and gas soaring 86% compared to May 2021.

Several months of robust revenues have helped the state build up its reserves. But there are potential headwinds in the future.

While economic growth has been steady, inflation is hindering the nation’s economy. The same forces that are helping our energy sector are adding inflationary pressure on nearly everything we buy. Economists fear this will lead to an economic slowdown in the future.

Any national downturn usually affects Oklahoma, if not immediately then down the road.

State Treasurer Randy McDaniel recently admitted as much, saying inflation could be a factor in a slowdown in Oklahoma’s revenue growth. He also noted that corporate and individual income tax revenues fell by more than $47 million.

It is too early to say if this slowdown is an anomaly or the beginning of a wider trend. The possibility of the latter is a reason for pause.

Gov. Kevin Stitt said he wants lawmakers to consider another quarter-point cut in the individual income tax and an elimination of the state grocery sales tax. These cuts would come on the heels of income tax cuts that went into effect earlier this year and would slash revenues by hundreds of millions of dollars a year.

Lawmakers steered clear of these cuts during their regular session, wanting to wait and see what impact past tax cuts would have on state revenues. Some expressed concerns about future economic prospects.

We believe this is wise. We don’t know the full impact of last session’s tax cuts, and there are several state services that cannot afford budget cuts should revenues tail off.

Given the current economic climate, further caution is warranted. A new battery of new tax cuts would devastate state agency budgets in the event of an economic downturn.

We understand that there is election year pressure for tax cuts in some circles. But this is a time to exercise fiscal responsibility.

We still have a serious teacher shortage; higher education costs for students are high; and there are pressing needs in the areas of mental health, child welfare, public safety and corrections, to name a few.

Legislators should not allow the state budget to go through the boom-and-bust cycles we’ve seen in the past. Revenue failures harm the state’s prospects and those of its citizens.

We faced these prospects just a few years ago and would advise elected leaders to steer clear of short-term thinking that leads to long-term harm.

Should the Legislature take up tax reform in the special session, it should do so with an abundance of caution.

