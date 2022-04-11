Editorial: Fixing Oklahoma's county bridges needs a redoubled effort

Oklahoma has come a long way in fixing thousands of its ailing bridges, but plenty of work still remains as shown by school buses having to take a longer route to avoid a bridge crossing.

Back in 2005, Oklahoma was noted for its huge inventory of structurally deficient or poor bridges. State-maintained bridges with these ratings numbered 1,078. Among county-maintained bridges, that number was an astounding 5,426.

State lawmakers embarked on creating a solution to remedy this problem. Fast forward to the present and only 67 state-maintained bridges have the deficient or poor rating. Oklahoma is ranked 7th best in the nation for its state-maintained bridges.

But that ranking takes a beating when county bridges are factored in. There are still 2,035 structurally deficient or poor bridges maintained by counties, dragging Oklahoma’s overall ranking to 41st in the country.

It should be noted that steady progress has been made, and thanks to programs enacted years ago, funding dedicated to fixing or replacing these spans will continue.

A program dubbed the County Improvements for Roads and Bridges fund allocates $120 million a year toward county roads and bridges.

Still, the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency found that 1 in 5 county bridges were structurally deficient. In some counties, that ratio was 1 in 4.

In its report, LOFT noted that the state Transportation Department could use its authority to prioritize bridge projects, but hasn’t done so. The LOFT report also states that a better job could be done in prioritizing areas with greater needs.

Finally, the LOFT report states that Oklahoma could do a better job of utilizing federal programs that could expedite its bridge program. The report notes that several other states have maximized available federal dollars, and listed detailed examples that Oklahoma could follow to achieve better results.

Oklahoma didn’t find its way into its bridge problem overnight, so it’s reasonable to conclude that solving it won’t be a quick fix. But there is a lot on the line, as well as a high sense of urgency.

County bridges must be able to handle commercial traffic that comes with economic development. They need to be sturdy enough to withstand the weight of school buses transporting our children. And they must withstand the loads that come when fire trucks and other emergency vehicles are responding to calls for help.

What we see is that the state was wise and resolute in writing legislation that put Oklahoma on the path to having safer, sturdier bridges. But over time, we have learned that despite the distance we’ve come, there is still plenty of room for improvement.

If there are better ways to move that process along, we should embrace them so we can finally put our bridge nightmare to rest.

